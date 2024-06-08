Donald Trump Says ‘Sometimes, Revenge Can Be Justified’ in Explosive Interview With Dr. Phil

In a feisty interview with Dr. Phil McGraw that aired on Thursday, former President Donald Trump doubled down on his contentious rhetoric, asserting that ‘revenge can be justified’ following his recent conviction. This latest declaration marked yet another escalation in Trump’s apparent campaign against his political adversaries, emphasizing the intense polarization surrounding this figure. Trump’s comments came in the wake of his conviction on 34 counts for falsifying business records related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, a historic first for a U.S. President.

In his Dr. Phil interview, convicted felon Trump:



—Confirmed he wants to seek “retribution and revenge” against those who don’t support him

—Had to have his gaffes and confusion abruptly edited out

—Delusionally claimed he won the 2020 election, which he lost

—Repeatedly claimed… pic.twitter.com/eJ8emjYomx — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 7, 2024

As per HuffPost, during the interview, McGraw suggested that a potential second term in office would leave Trump with little time to seek retribution against his enemies. Trump, however, was quick to counter, saying, “Well, revenge does take time. And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.” The real estate mogul further added, “I think the country is really worse for what they’ve done, and I think you see that when you look at the poll numbers. When you see that almost $400 million has poured in since this horrible decision was made. That was a few days ago. Numbers that nobody’s ever heard of in politics before. It’s a great honor. The people of our country get it.”

🇺🇸 “Sometimes revenge can be justified, I have to be honest.”



— Donald Trump in a interview with Dr. Phil pic.twitter.com/e1ABosFIPf — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) June 7, 2024

In a separate conversation with Sean Hannity, Trump had echoed similar sentiments on revenge, asserting, “Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them…And it’s easy because it’s Joe Biden and you see all the criminality, all of the money that’s going into the family and him," as per CNN.

Dr Phil on Trump carrying out his revenge and retribution: “He didn’t say that. If he did say it he didn’t mean it.”

pic.twitter.com/UMrCq2j2fZ — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) June 7, 2024

In a conversation with CNN’s Abby Phillip after his interview with Trump, McGraw shared, “Well, first of all, I’m sympathetic to what Trump has gone through in this particular trial because I think it was not proper due process for him. I would say the same thing if was Biden or anyone else in that process. So, I want to be clear,” as reported by The Hill.

Circling back, Trump’s interview with McGraw also touched on his decision not to testify during his hush money trial. McGraw praised this move, expressing, “I would throw myself in front of your car to keep you from testifying.” Trump, on the other hand, claimed, “I would have loved to have testified about those things, but he wouldn’t have allowed me to answer the questions properly. I’m telling you, they had to hold me back.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Further fueling the controversy, Trump attacked writer E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued him for defamation. He said, “How about I get prosecuted from a person, I have no idea who she is, I have to pay $91 million. And that judge was just as bad, just as corrupt. I have to pay $91 million to a woman I have no idea who she is. That case is a disaster, but I have no idea who she is.”