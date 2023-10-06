Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's 'Incompetence' is a 'Bigger Problem' Than His Age: "He's Not Too Old"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump surprised many by expressing his support for America's oldest sitting president, Joe Biden. Trump said he is "not too old" to run for re-election. Quickly, however, he added, "I think he's incompetent." In an interview that appeared on NBC. Trump is currently 78 years old, whereas Biden will turn 82 soon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Also Read: Here's How This Revolutionary AI Chatroom Can Connect You to Donald Trump, Pedro Pascal and More

He told NBC, "Some of the greatest world leaders have been in their 80s, I’m not anywhere very near 80, by the way. And Biden’s not too old. But I think he’s incompetent, and that’s a bigger problem."

In 2020, when Biden won, he was the oldest elected president in history. According to NBC, voters are worried about the historical footnote that he would break his own record. Many people in nearly half a dozen states were questioned by the outlet to find out why Biden's age is a bigger problem than Trump's. The results revealed that voters of all ages worry about whether or not Biden can handle another full term in one of the world's most demanding professions, while many also expressed a desire for a new generation of contenders. One of the democratic voters told the outlet, "No doubt in my mind, I will vote for Biden. But we need age limits in politicians, and I would like to see much younger candidates."

Another one of Biden's supporters shared, "When I listen to him speak publicly, I kind of hold my breath sometimes. But you know, he’s the guy we’ve got, and... I don’t think it’s such a bad thing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel’s Clever Retort to Trump’s Late-Night Insult With a Chilling Twist

In 2019, before winning the presidential elections, Joe Biden talked about the age issue with ABC's The View. He said at the time, "I think it's important for people—it's a legitimate question to ask about my age. Hopefully, I can demonstrate that ... with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That's for you all to decide, not for me to decide." In fact, the same year, his doctor released a report that stated, "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency." Biden's primary care physician during his time as vice president under Obama, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, documented his abnormal heartbeat in a report. It further said that Biden's nonvalvular atrial fibrillation has not necessitated the use of any medications or other treatments.

I just read a dozen random articles that mentioned Biden’s age (80) but NOT Trump’s age (77). Just three years separate them, and Biden is in much better physical shape.



Why does the media ONLY focus on Biden’s age, and not Trump’s? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/rt5dcheUoe — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 17, 2023

Also Read: Gwen Stefani's Surprise Triumph Over Reba McEntire for Country Sensation Jacquie Roar

Back in April, as reported by The Hill, Trump called Biden "grossly incompetent" and "having no idea what he's doing." He said at the time, "With such a calamitous presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection."

The former president also pushed back on survey data that suggested the public saw Biden as too elderly to be president. He also talked about how many of his friends and prominent international leaders are in their nineties and yet have keen minds. He added, "I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they’re sharp as a tack. They’re just, I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old. He’s incompetent."

More from Inquisitr

Victoria Beckham Reveals ‘Posh Was Pissed Off’ Over David’s Jennifer Lopez Commercial

'The View' Co-host Sara Haines Called Out for Using Vulgar Language and Insulting Donald Trump