Donald Trump Says He’s Ranked Right Behind Washington and Lincoln – By Who?

Donald Trump now seems to have a permanent place at the table of Founding Fathers fanfiction writers. The 45th and now 47th president told attendees at the American Cornerstone Institute’s Founders Dinner over the weekend that the country’s first president would have been a staunch supporter of MAGA. At George Washington‘s own Mount Vernon estate, Trump claimed that Washington would have happily filled in that ballot oval to support him.

“On the world stage, we are once again putting America first,” Trump said. He added that everything about the US’s position and role in world politics nowadays is “exactly as George Washington would have wanted. He would have voted for us.”

With this, he gave us a history lesson that only he could write. People immediately cracked up at the comment, pointing out that Washington not only failed to associate with a political party but also cautioned against the rise of strongman-style leaders. Strange!

Trump was already involved in historical name-dropping. In his speech to Congress earlier this year, he asserted that his second-term kickoff was “the most successful in the history of our nation,” surpassing even Washington’s. Just to be clear, Washington didn’t tweet about TV ratings during his first month. Trump added a flourish to his Mount Vernon monologue, telling the audience he was recently ranked by ‘a man’ as the third-best president in American history, between Lincoln and Washington.

Donald Trump appeared elated, but the mystery man is still, well, a mystery! He used the well-known phrase, “We will take that,” whenever surveys or praise are more guesswork than proof, according to The Daily Beast.

There was more to the dinner than ego-polishing.

I said that Trump was put in power to front up the AI oligarch takeover of society with artificial intelligence and that’s exactly what he’s doing – with the oligarchs driving the policy and direction.

Here are many at a White House dinner yesterday – including Trump AI ‘czar’… pic.twitter.com/PCraRdXU2L — David Icke (@davidicke) September 5, 2025

Besides that, Trump declared that he was going to award Ben Carson, his former HUD secretary, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The American Cornerstone Institute, which Carson and his wife Candy founded in 2021, helped to shape conservative Project 2025. Rewarding Carson felt like a nice way for Trump to cap off years of strong support.

The biggest fireworks, however, were set off by the Washington comparison. Historians and critics reminded everyone that Washington stepped down from office purely to avoid an endless presidency. Conveniently ignoring the 22nd Amendment, Trump has been hinting at the prospect of a third term. That might not have been seen as an endorsement by Washington, but as a sign of danger.

Not to mention that at a rally in Ohio during his first term, Donald Trump declared that only Abraham Lincoln was a better president than him. Washington thus acts as either a competitor to be beaten or a loyal imaginary voter, depending on which week it is.

What do Alexander Hamilton, Henry Clay, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, and Donald J. Trump all have in common? They were Tariff Men. 🇺🇸 Each of these leaders believed in protective tariffs — using import duties to: Fund the government without income tax

THREAD 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/lL9UZfDlFb — Caroline Powell (@cvpowell71) August 24, 2025

It’s unclear whether Trump actually thinks this Founding Father would have gone to a MAGA rally or if this was just another ploy to excite his supporters. Anyway, George Washington is most likely raising an eyebrow beneath that powdered wig in the afterlife.

