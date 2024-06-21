Donald Trump Says He's 'Disappointed' With Kim Kardashian Because She 'Didn't Endorse' Him

Donald Trump recently admitted to having felt disappointed by Kim Kardashian after she celebrated Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. In a recent interview with author Ramin Setoodeh, reported by the Washington Post, the former president opened up about feeling let down when Kim posted three blue heart emojis on social media after the election results.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mathew Imaging

"I was disappointed in Kim," Trump confessed. "I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff." Trump was referring to Kim's baby daddy, Kanye West, who had been a vocal supporter of the Republican leader during his presidency. However, West did not actually vote in the 2020 election. He teased the idea of running for office himself on multiple occasions, before his highly publicized mental health struggles and controversial anti-Semitic outbursts that led to him being canceled.

So disappointed in you after all trump did to help your cause . — Nikki Sanna (@nikkisanna19) November 7, 2020

Trump highlighted his administration's efforts on prison reform— the issue that Kim has been actively advocating for. "With Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn't get done with anyone else. Then, wanting to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn't endorse me," Trump claimed. He however quickly backtracked on his statement and instead argued that 'someone' had told him that Kim never actually endorsed him. He implied that he may have been misinformed about her take, as per the Washington Post.

All of this comes after Trump’s harsh firing of Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian from Celebrity Apprentice. “She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?” — Angie J 🌊💙🌊 (@u_angela) July 1, 2019

Trump also has a strained relationship with Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian. In 2009, during Celebrity Apprentice, Trump made derogatory comments about her appearance, referring to her as "the ugly Kardashian" and a 'piglet,' according to the Huffington Post. The editor of the show alleged that Trump was furious and asked, “What is this? We can’t even get the hot one (Kim)?” Khloe was eventually fired from the show. A source confirmed, “He said, ‘Why don’t we fire Khloe? She is a fat piglet. Why did we get the ugly Kardashian?’” Another insider, added, “When they fired [her], it wasn’t on merit. It was on him not liking her.” In the interview, Trump acknowledged the tension with Khloe. He stated, "We never got along great," and cited "little chemistry." He again couldn't resist commenting on her appearance and opined, "She looks so much different today. I saw her fairly recently. Better! She looks better," as per The Daily Guardian.

The most significant point of contention between Trump and the Kardashians, however, arose from West's association with the former president after his split from Kim. West, who had developed a close relationship with Trump, sparked outrage when he brought white supremacist podcaster, Nick Fuentes, to a dinner with the former president. Trump promptly claimed that he had no prior knowledge of who Fuentes was and subsequently distanced himself from the Donda rapper. He deemed West a “seriously troubled man.”