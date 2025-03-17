Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Actively Monitoring’ Deadly Storms as It Wreck Havoc Nationwide—36 Lives Claimed

President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate to cater to! From giving answers about the economic downfall to the opposition party to being constantly scrutinized for his every move in the media, it’s havoc being the head of the state, and Trump looks like a one-person army at this point. In recent news, Trump said in a statement that his team is “actively monitoring” the horrible weather that killed almost 36 people in the Midwest and South of America.

“We are actively monitoring the severe tornadoes and storms that have impacted many States across the South and Midwest—36 innocent lives have been lost and many more devastated,” Trump said in a Sunday post on X (formerly Twitter).

As per Fox News, heavy winds and a tornado struck the heartland on Sunday, damaging buildings in Mississippi, Kansas, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Homes and properties. Northern states like South Dakota and Minnesota also faced danger warnings. In addition, Donald Trump claimed that the White House sent the National Guard team to Arkansas and was ready to assist local officials in dealing with the damage.

“Please join Melania and me in praying for everyone impacted by these terrible storms!” the president wrote in his lengthy post. Meanwhile, evacuations were carried out on Fridays in states like Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and New Mexico. The death toll is on the rise as we report this news, not only due to heavy wind and rainfall but also due to fires.

As per the BBC, In Oklahoma, nearly 150 wildfires were driven by winds that hit 83mph (133km/), and four people were killed, 170,000 acres were burned, and almost 300 structures were destroyed, including a farmhouse owned by the state’s governor, Kevin Stitt. Meanwhile, America has pioneered in tackling natural calamities and extreme weather.

From a series of aircraft crashes, the tragic Los Angeles wildfire, and now the tornadoes and storms, the U.S. seems to be Earth’s punching bag (hopefully not). But have you ever wondered why the U.S. is prone to such an unpredictable climate? As per PBS News, it’s because of his unique geography.

With two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, mountain ranges, contrasting air masses, and the cherry on top? Climate change and global warming over the years have made it worse. Experts say the U.S. is vulnerable not just because of nature but also due to poor infrastructure and development in high-risk areas. The South, in particular, faces extreme weather events, while poverty makes recovery more complex.

Scary and unimaginable videos of these storms have surfaced online and left the internet in a frenzy. As residents of the affected areas have spoken about their experiences, the world is praying for the victims. On Sunday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said at least three people were killed in her state on Saturday.

“Yesterday’s severe weather impacted most of Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have learned of the loss of at least two of our fellow Alabamians—one life in Plantersville and one in Winterboro.” We pray for the affected storm victims and will update you with further details.