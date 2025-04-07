Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Love’ to Send American Citizens to ‘Infamous’ El Salvador Prison—Here’s Why!

Donald Trump has expressed a new wish to send American criminals to the Center for Terrorism Confinement in El Salvador. The President spoke about how “honored” he would be to send American citizens to the facility if President Nicolás Maduro were to agree.

The El Salvador prison has become a home to hundreds of people that the Trump administration claims are dangerous Venezuelan gang members. The Center for Terrorism Confinement is a facility that can hold 40,000 inmates at once.

Some of the most dangerous criminals, including mass murderers and gang members, are held captive in the center. A recent report reveals the “Spartan” conditions in which the prisoners are kept. The report revealed how each cell in the center is built to hold 80 or more inmates.

David Culver, who works for CNN, describes the only furniture in the cells as “tiered metal bunks, with no sheets, pillows or mattresses … an open toilet, a cement basin.” A plastic bucket and jug are also provided to the prisoners for washing and drinking water.

Trump has decided to take it one step forward by expressing his wish to send criminals who are American citizens to the El Salvadoran facility. The President stopped to talk to a bunch of reporters in Florida before he hopped on Air Force One to return to DC.

Trump was asked if President Nicolás Maduro was willing to take in American citizens as prisoners in the prison. “I love that,” the Republican replied. He also went on to express how he wishes he could send Americans’ “20 time-wise guys” there.

Donald Trump then went on to detail how he would like to send criminals who “push people into subways and hit people over the back of the head and purposely run people over in cars” to the high-security prison.

#PresidentTrump just sent over 250+ criminal aliens to a maximum security prison in #ElSalvador today. This first group included 238 Tren de Aragua cartel members, 23 MS-13 gang members and many of their top leaders. It looks like their stay there will not be very comfortable. pic.twitter.com/WwPSrtZQ0s — Trump Girl 🇺🇲🦅🇺🇲 (@MAGA__Patriot) March 16, 2025

Trump noted how “honored” he would be to give the American criminals away if President Maduro would take them. “I don’t know what the law says on that … I’m all for it,” the 78-year-old added. He went on to point out how housing these prisoners would cost less money than it does in the US, and he is “all for it.”

The facility that is currently serving as a detention center is holding around 10,000 to 20,000 people captive. 261 people out of them are the people Trump has deported from the US. The government has alleged 238 people to be Venezuelan gang members and the rest to be associated with the infamous MS-13 gang.

The Trump administration caused public outrage after sending Salvadoran and Venezuelan nationals to the facility last month. Several of the individuals who were transferred to the prison were arrested without substantial proof. US District Judge James E even ordered a halt on the deportation after the issue started worsening.

A judge just ruled that the Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador prison, must be returned. pic.twitter.com/TzRwWw36MV — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) April 4, 2025

The case that raised the most eyebrows was that of the Maryland father who was arrested and sent to El Salvador because of an “oversight” on the government’s part. The Trump administration claimed that Kilmar Amrado Abrego-Garcia was an MS-13 gang member.

Abrego-Garcia, who was arrested in an IKEA parking lot, had never been convicted of criminal charges previously. The El Salvadoran national is married to a US citizen and shares a 5-year-old son with her. It was later revealed that Abrego-Garcia was deported from the country due to an “administrative error.”