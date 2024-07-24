Donald Trump Said Kamala Harris is More 'Radical' On the Border Than Joe Biden, Here's Why

Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on his new Democratic opponent Kamala Harris after POTUS Joe Biden quit his 2024 re-election bid. The Republican front-runner said he's committed for multiple showdowns with Harris who's been anointed as the new presidential candidate. He also referred to her as a "radical left person," much more than the 81-year-old Biden.

After CNN's debate catastrophe, Biden faced scrutiny from his political rivals, including his party people who deemed him "unfit" to serve America in the upcoming years. The second debate was scheduled for September 10, 2024, hosted by ABC News but since POTUS is no longer in the race, Trump will now have to face off new candidate Harris, as per Daily Mail.

Joe Biden will go down as the Worst President in the history of the United States. KAMALA, OUR HORRIBLE & INCOMPETENT BORDER CZAR, WILL BE WORSE!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 01:39 PM EST 07/22/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 22, 2024

In a brief call with the reporters on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, the 78-year-old politician questioned Harris' competence as a campaigner and said he was ready to debate her more than once. 'I'd want to. I think it's important, he said. However, he showed his disagreement with ABC network accusing them of favoring Biden and his people. "I'm not thrilled about ABC because they're truly fake news. I watched [it] last night. They're actually trying to make a hero out of Joe Biden when he was the worst president in history."

Lyin’ Kamala Harris destroys everything she touches!@realDonaldTrump Donald Trump Truth Social 11:26 AM EST 07/23/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 23, 2024

"I don't like the idea of ABC, I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually," saying he's ready to do multiple showdowns with her, pointing out her disastrous campaign for president in 2020, "So if she campaigns that way now and this is only going to be tougher, although she does have a lot of support from the fake news. There's no question about that. But if she campaigns the way she campaigned then, you know, I suspect she won't be too tough."

The attorney and Vice President Harris fired back at Trump in her first-ever rally in Wisconsin as a potential 2024 presidential candidate. While speaking to a crowd of about 3,000 people in one of the key battleground states, she noted that in her career as a prosecutor, she's handled all kinds of fraudsters and liars, and compared them to Trump, "I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," as per BBC.

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country.



I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 21, 2024

After Biden announced his exit from the presidential elections, she endorsed his running mate Harris for president of the United States. In the days following this, the VP has been slowly gaining support from her party people, donors, and delegates against the Republican candidate. Within 36 hours of Biden dropping out, Harris' campaign raised a staggering $100 million plus. Meanwhile, a national Reuters/Ipsos poll showed her leading the 78-year-old rival with two points.

Trump's campaign, which was specifically crafted around Biden's old age and declining mental acuity, is now facing the challenge of running against someone who's almost 20 years younger than him. So, now the Trump campaign is painting her as a "radical leftist from California."