Donald Trump Ridiculed for Claiming To Be ‘Ambidextrous’ But Then Giving an Incorrect Definition

In a Telemundo 51 interview, Donald Trump was questioned about how he handled juggling his continuing legal issues with his personal life. The now-viral comment came from the 77-year-old after he said he was 'putting it aside' during the May 10 interview. He added, "I'm very ambidextrous, so to speak, I can do a lot of things at one time. And I'm willing to do and able to do things and lots of different things." In other words, Trump had conflated 'ambidextrous', meaning equally adept at doing tasks with both hands, with 'multitasking,' meaning capable of doing several activities at once.

Trump, confused: I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak. I can do a lot of things at one time pic.twitter.com/yUvANunbUt — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 9, 2024

On X, President Joe Biden's reelection campaign used footage of these comments to make fun of Trump. They shared on X, "Trump, confused: I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak. I can do a lot of things at one time." The post met with some other hilarious comments from social media users. One user commented, "When I played this video just now... my 17 yr old from the other room yelled "that's not what that word means!" Another user went on to mock Trump, "That’s right while swinging a golf club, driving a golf cart, doing his stage dance, talking outside the trial or even sitting there asleep he can Vonshitzenpants."

People on social media pounced on Trump after he described himself as “ambidextrous” in a Telemundo 51 interview. pic.twitter.com/3o4UHf76tz — #DefeatByTweet (@DefeatByTweet) May 17, 2024

One more user jokingly stated, "Whoever is teaching him how to pronounce 4 syllable words, please teach him the definition too." Another user claimed, "Ok, I’ve got ADHD, and that made no sense, at all, watched it three times, made even less sense every time." Another mocked him for his ongoing Stormy Daniels case and wrote, "What he means is, he can sign payments to porn stars with both hands."

Does he know he is saying he is deceptive and hypocritical? — Red Hibiscus 🌺💙🌊 (@RedHibiscus23) May 10, 2024

Experts have long expressed concerns about Trump's mental competence, with some pointing to signs of dementia in his public words and habits. Dr. Lance Dodes, a retired professor from Harvard Medical School, told OK! Magazine that there is evidence that the former President has dementia: "Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality. If he were to become president he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Lane

Trump, on the other hand, has often claimed he is mentally fit. Trump also told Sean Hannity in 2020 that he aced the cognitive test. As per CNN, he said, "I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test." He said that the test he underwent at Walter Reed was 'very standard' and that the physicians there were 'surprised' by his results. In 2018, Trump's physician at the time, Ronny Jackson, said that he completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a tool used by medical professionals to identify 'mild cognitive dysfunction,' and that Trump scored flawlessly. The 30-point exam, which consists of a series of easy memory and mental exercises, takes around ten minutes to complete.