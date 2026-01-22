Donald Trump Reveals What He Plans to Do at 86 — and It’s Unconstitutional

President Donald Trump has always expressed his passion for wanting to ‘Make America Great Again.’ In both his terms, Trump has continued to push forward with his agenda despite mounting challenges.

From scrutiny online and in public by critics to dealing with reportedly declining health, Trump has pressed on. The POTUS continues with unwavering strength, and it looks like he wants to continue to be President even when he’s 86 years old! But the internet is not having it.

Trump’s ‘fourth term’ boast has ignited internet fury as approval ratings tank, with widespread opposition for several reasons. While his age and health are the primary concerns, it appears that not many American citizens fancy the thought of Trump running for POTUS again. The controversy began after his approval ratings began to slide.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just floated a “FOURTH TERM” as president in 2028 “RECORD NUMBERS ALL OVER THE PLACE! SHOULD I TRY FOR A FOURTH TERM?” 🤣 Cue the meltdowns! 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aHUe50bqh5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

A poll released by The New York Times/Siena University revealed that about 55% of Americans didn’t approve of Trump’s performance as President. The poll reflected public reaction to Trump’s political actions during his second term since the inauguration.

The poll mentioned Trump’s controversial tariff announcement, the attack on Iran, and leads up until the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro. Although a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s actions, 44% approved of them according to the poll, which isn’t great news for the POTUS exactly.

Trump decided to address his approval ratings tanking on Truth Social and popped the question to his followers. An account on X dedicated to all the posts made by the POTUS on Truth Social shared Trump’s post on the social media platform. Trump wrote in all caps, “RECORD NUMBERS ARE ALL OVER THE PLACE! SHOULD I TRY FOR A FOURTH TERM?” This clearly caught the attention of netizens, who had mixed reactions.

NEW NYT/Siena poll — brutal numbers for Trump: His job as president:

Approve 40% / Disapprove 56% Cost of living:

Approve 34% / Disapprove 64% Epstein files:

Approve 22% / Disapprove 66% Russia–Ukraine war:

Approve 34% / Disapprove 58% Immigration:

Approve 40% / Disapprove… pic.twitter.com/aemlcqBkr7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 22, 2026

Surprisingly, many responded with a resounding ‘Yes!’ But the other half erupted in fury and ridicule at Trump’s question. A first one wrote, “A fourth term, huh? What’ll you name your campaign? ‘The Comeback Kid 4.0?’” A second one explained, “No! Your age is getting up there…Put someone in place that’s business-minded just like you, successful, and America First.”

A third one quipped, “ Sure! I will not vote for you.” A fourth mentioned, “He will do this.” A fifth user shared a picture of the poll and explained, “Record lows. He’s got one foot in the grave just one year into his term…”

Trump has strongly advocated for running a third time and reportedly has a plan for it. However, the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment strictly prevents a President from running more than twice. This is something many netizens pointed out as one of the major reasons he won’t be able to run a third, let alone a fourth term.

when was the third term? — Mike Parker (@vclistapp) January 22, 2026

At the recent Economic Forum in Switzerland, Trump revealed he’d come up with a plan to take office a third time. Apparently, he’ll simply ask the person elected as president (of his choice) to resign and hand over the presidency to him, the vice president at the time. Which, again, is very unlikely to happen because of the Constitution.

Neither age, public backlash, nor legal trouble has stopped him from seeking the presidency. Whether or not he’ll truly go through with his plan remains to be determined.