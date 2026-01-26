Donald Trump Reveals the ‘Stupidest’ Thing He’s Ever Done, Quickly Blames White House Doctors

President Donald Trump has raised health concerns among supporters on multiple occasions. His bruised hands, swollen ankles, stammering in public, and reports of him falling asleep during serious meetings have raised questions about his well-being. Although he claims to be healthy as ever, the White House doctors have suggested otherwise. And he was not happy with their recent actions to monitor his health.

A recent interview with New York Magazine revealed that Trump had reportedly undergone a secret MRI-like scan. In October last year, Trump blurted out that he’d undergone a second scan, but didn’t reveal its nature.

Updated Post: That MRI Trump Had? It Never Happened – RedState | Political News The anti-Trumpers had been in full froth over news that President Donald Trump had undergone an MRI for a routine medical examination in October. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans produce… pic.twitter.com/kUkXImCORH — The-Gossip-Wire-News (@JohnHor76068488) January 23, 2026

In the interview, Trump unleashed fury at the White House medical team, slamming their actions and claiming it was one of the “worst” things he agreed to do last year. His heated exchange began at the Walter Reed Hospital.

The POTUS pointed out his annual physical check-up with Dr. Sean Barbabella and Dr. James Jones, who was Trump’s former doctor. These two physicians have often attended to Trump’s medical needs in the past.

It now remains unsure whether that will continue after the MAGA leader’s recent outburst at them. However, Trump has always claimed to be in “perfect health” and reportedly gets these yearly checkups done to reassure the public about his well-being. Recalling the secret scan, Trump had some rather colorful language for his doctors who made him get the scan.

About the allegedly secret MRI-like scan, Trump said, “It was the worst f—— thing I ever did, and I blame them.” The POTUS continued to highlight how it was the “stupidest” procedure he had agreed to do and slammed the doctors for their actions. The reason is that Trump had already undergone one scan, and he didn’t understand the need for another when Dr. Jones suggested it.

🚨HOLY SHIT: Trump just had a FULL MELT DOWN when asked what part of his body his MRI was for – a very EASY question. Instead, Trump REFUSED to answer but denied it was his brain. He then said the two female journalists wouldn’t pass a cognitive test. What is Trump hiding? pic.twitter.com/5ImSnTApaz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 1, 2025

The publication cited Dr. Jones’ response to Trump’s confusion over another medical procedure. The doctors apparently wanted to do a few additional tests, which were scheduled later for the annual check-up. When asked about what kind of scan it was, Dr. Jones explained that it wasn’t an MRI, but a tomography scan, which performs a similar function.

That particular scan provides detailed 3D imaging of the targeted organ to highlight underlying issues that may go undetected in a CT or MRI. Trump claimed he didn’t need the scan in the first place and explained why it was done, and again criticized the doctors. The Head of State said, “It’s because the machine was sitting there, I’m sitting right next to it…”

Trump was clearly unhappy about the scans and continued to unleash his fury at the doctors in the interview with the publication. Both Dr. Jones and Dr. Barbabella have remained transparent in their authorized medical findings about Trump’s health.

“President Donald J. Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health.” – Captain Sean P. Barbabella, D.O.

Physician to the President pic.twitter.com/BfBsJTUOGh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 11, 2025

When Dr. Barbabella shared Trump’s medical findings last year, he mentioned the need for Trump to have undergone “advanced imaging.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that they used the term to refer to either a CT scan or an MRI. However, this is exactly what confused supporters and netizens, especially after Trump’s blurb last year.

About the confusion, Dr. Jones said, “The story should be about the results that were, uh, perfect. They did not demonstrate any problems.”