Donald Trump Reveals Son Barron is Still a Mama’s Boy—Despite Heading Off to College

Despite his towering height and college independence, Barron Trump remains a true mama’s boy, even while studying at New York University. According to his father, Donald Trump, Barron may be of college age, but he often opts to stay close to home and his mother, Melania Trump, rather than embracing the typical freshman experience. In fact, rather than living in campus dorms, Barron commutes to NYU from Trump Tower, where Melania enjoys having him close by.

Donald recently shared insights into Barron’s close relationship with his mother and even hinted at his youngest son’s wisdom during a 2024 campaign rally. Praising Barron, Donald shared, "I have a guy who's at home with The First Lady. He's very smart, he got into a great college, he's 18 years old. He gives me good advice, 'Dad, take it easy now. You don't have to get too excited here.' He's very wise."

Speaking about his family, Donald Trump is asked about Barron, who graduated HS on May 17



TRUMP: You know he's tall, good looking — guy's a very good student. And, uh, he's, he's uh applied to colleges and gets into everywhere he goes…he's a very smart guy, he's a very tall guy pic.twitter.com/1FlL1tRrZe — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 2, 2024

As per Nicki Swift, talking about Barron's living situation, Melania revealed, "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way.” The unique living arrangement may limit his exposure to the traditional college lifestyle, but Melania feels it’s the right choice. Melania shared, “It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that. He's enjoying his college days. I hope he will have a great experience because his life is very different than any other 18- 19-year-old child."

This is how Donald Trump just described his own son, Barron, while sitting next to his wife: "She's got a son - together- that is a beautiful young man." pic.twitter.com/fFcuRSNvZB — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 11, 2019

Barron has been the talk of the town for one or the other reason, but aside from his relationship with his parents, his towering height always seems to be in the news cycle. But what’s the secret behind Barron’s impressive height? Donald joked that Barron owes his stature to his maternal grandmother, Amalija Knavs, and her cooking. Speaking at a rally, Donald opened up about Barron’s love for his grandmother’s cooking: "That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food.”

As per Irish Star, while Donald joked about the possibilities of his son's future in basketball (due to his whopping height), Barron reportedly prefers soccer, something he’s loved for years and pursued proactively, even playing for DC United’s youth team when he was younger. As a dedicated Arsenal fan, Barron’s soccer enthusiasm has often been in the limelight, with Donald even arranging a meeting between Barron and English soccer star Wayne Rooney back in 2018.

Donald Trump with Melania Trump and Barron Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Moore)

With Donald’s potential second return to the White House on the horizon, Barron’s unique college setup could soon face changes. Nonetheless, Donald praised his son, saying, "The more I spend time with Barron Trump, the more impressed I am with him." As the family prepares for the second presidential term, Barron may shuffle between Manhattan and D.C. One source revealed, "Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years. He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."