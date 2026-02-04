Donald Trump Responds to the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s Mom, Calls It a “Very Unusual Situation”

The disappearance of beloved NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has rattled the nation. The case has even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who weighed in on the 84-year-old woman’s disappearance.

Trump and Savannah haven’t always seen eye to eye in the past during their interactions. But they still get along quite well. The President is rather picky when it comes to reporters and journalists. But there isn’t any bad blood concerning Savannah Guthrie in particular.

During a recent press conference, a journalist prompted Trump to comment on Savannah’s mother’s disappearance in Arizona. Trump got serious and said, “I think it’s terrible…” before assuring reporters that he would reportedly commit to offering federal assistance in the search for the elderly woman.

Trump on the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s Mother: “I think it’s terrible… I’m going to call her later on. I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah. Very unusual situation but we’re going to find out.” pic.twitter.com/bZcgUjwYsP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 3, 2026

The President also revealed he was on good terms with Savannah Guthrie. After reflecting on his interactions with the journalist, he commented on Nancy’s odd disappearance.

Trump said, “Very unusual situation…Yeah, we’re going to find out.” After suggesting a potential involvement in the case, Trump moved on to answering other questions.

Netizens expressed shock over Trump’s response to the case and shared their thoughts on the social media platform X. One user pointed out, “Expressing concern but keeping it vague – classic Trump response.” Another confused netizen wrote, “Some compassion. Wow, it’s in him.” A third one said, “It’s good to see compassion in unexpected places…”

Similarly, other social media users expressed empathy and hope that the elderly woman would safely return home soon. As Trump mentioned, the case is rather unusual given the circumstances of Nancy’s disappearance.

The 84-year-old lady was reported missing on February 1, 2026, after she didn’t show up at her local church. She was last seen at her residence in Catalina Foothills, situated in the north of Tucson, Arizona. Her family had dropped her off at 9:30 PM at the same place.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI are both actively working on the case. New footage obtained by CBS and revealed by its correspondent, Andres Gutierrez, revealed an update in the case. And it’s not looking very positive.

The video showed a trail of blood from the front door of Nancy’s home. However, the blood has not been confirmed to be Nancy’s yet. Since this is an active investigation, details about the case are being limited and thoroughly investigated until the missing person is found.

Blood visible outside Nancy Guthrie’s home https://t.co/f7aiGOItYx — The Young Jurks (@TheYoungJurks) February 3, 2026

Speaking to NBC Nightly News, Chris Nanos from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared a brief claim about her disappearance. Nanos claimed, “She was taken out of the home, against her will…”

He also commented on the DNA samples obtained from Nancy’s home, which have reportedly not yet yielded positive results about a suspect.

While Trump is probably checking in on her, Savannah Guthrie has urged fans and followers on social media to remember her mother in prayers. The news anchor shared a post about the same on Instagram and received an outpouring of support and love during this difficult time from her fans.

Authorities continue to encourage anyone with relevant information about Nancy to step forward. Well-wishers of Savannah, like Trump, have voiced their support for her to remain hopeful about her mother’s return.

With Trump and his administration in the mix, will investigations speed up, and answers be given sooner? That remains to be determined.