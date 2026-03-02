Donald Trump Reposts Old Article About Lady Gaga’s Father — And Netizens Are Confused

The war between Iran and the United States continues to escalate even after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Amid the war, Donald Trump‘s latest post has caught attention worldwide. Trump has reshared an article about Lady Gaga’s father that was from two years ago.

In a Truth Social post, the President of the United States reflected on the time when Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, supported his presidential campaign. The headline of the post that Donald Trump re-shared was, “Lady Gaga’s father endorses Donald Trump in 2024 race, talks migrant crisis: ‘He’s a patriot.’”

The reason why Donald Trump brought that post back to public attention remains a mystery. He posted it along with several other posts where the President was trying to bring up the audience’s response to his last week’s State of the Union speech to notice.

BREAKING: Trump is spending the second day of America’s war on Iran posting about how Lady Gaga’s father endorsed him in the 2024 election. He’s doing this instead of focusing on keeping American troops safe as he sends them into battle. pic.twitter.com/YAoITWOh9v — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) March 1, 2026

Not only that, but Donald Trump also posted multiple screenshots of the articles that celebrated his leadership. However, it was the post of Joe Germanotta that raised more questions than answers.

In a September 2024 interview, during Joe’s Fox and Friends show, Joe Germanotta spoke highly of the President and picked his side. He said, “I endorse Donald Trump. I endorse his policies.” It was similar to how he once backed him in 2020.

Lady Gaga’s father made these remarks a few days after a second attempt to assassinate Donald Trump. The person who was accused of doing so was Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh used to work as a roofer and was a supporter of Ukraine. He supported Ukraine amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. The incident occurred while the President was at West Palm Beach, Florida, playing Golf.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Joe Germanotta pointed out how Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are two completely different individuals. He noted that Trump is honest and loves his country.

He also claimed that Kamala Harris said things only to win the votes of people and not because she intended to act upon them. Joe said that he was not interested in what Harris had to say because it was generally boring stories about neighbors and not hardcore political issues.

During the election period, when the electoral polling was conducted, Trump had a point advantage over Harris. Germanotta revealed that six years ago, before COVID could strike, his restaurant was at its peak and would have had its most successful year. His business was supposed to make 25% more revenue compared to the previous year.

Lady Gaga on staying close with her Trump-supporting dad: “I just try to focus on my relationship with my dad outside of what we don’t agree about. As everyone knows, that is hard. We’re a family, just like all families’ More: https://t.co/YC1NkMJmo7 pic.twitter.com/osyiwPFaL5 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 13, 2025

The voters who voted for Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in 2024 said they prioritize immigration and public safety more. Germanotta weighed in on the situation in 2024 and said that it sounds like an invasion; according to him, he thought many immigrants were entering the country.

Germanotta also criticized the Biden-Harris administration, as he said that the US borders didn’t appear to be secure anymore, and the immigration system should be controlled properly.

According to him, this immigration policy affected his restaurant, explaining that the customers who used to visit once a week now only visit once every three weeks, and fewer people are visiting New York City overall.