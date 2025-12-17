2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Donald Trump Reportedly Gave Bettina Anderson an Odd Warning After Her Engagement to Don Jr.

Published on: December 17, 2025 at 11:20 AM ET

Donald Trump did not seem to simply congratulate Bettina; rather, he appeared to deliver a cryptic warning.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump (L), Don Jr. With Bettina Anderson (R)
Donald Trump's Bizarre Message for Bettina Anderson As She Gets Engaged to Don Jr. (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse, @VegasBobBets)

Donald Trump Jr. recently announced his engagement to his socialite girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. As the pair takes a step forward, both of them are trying their best to keep Don Jr.’s relationship history in the past. However, his father, Donald Trump, is not so willing. Yes, he did congratulate his daughter-in-law-to-be, but his message did not have the usual celebratory sentiments; it was quite cryptic.

The POTUS met Anderson during the December 15 White House Christmas reception. He kissed his son’s new fiancée on the cheek and delivered a short but not-so-sweet message. “Good luck,” Trump seemed to have said to Bettina. Now, you might ask, why is it ominous? Well, observers have suggested this sounded more like a warning than a congratulatory remark.

If Trump wanted to just shortly congratulate Anderson, he could have chosen to say “congrats,” or something like “welcome to the family.” However, the POTUS’s choice of words for his daughter-in-law-to-be has surely raised some eyebrows. Some even questioned if it was an intentional warning, given Don Jr.’s track record of failed relationships. Is Trump trying to say that their engagement would not last?

It is possible that the Republican POTUS was trying to remind her of how last year, around this time, his son broke off another engagement. For context, last December, Donald Trump Jr. announced that he had split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. The couple began dating in 2018. Two years later, they got engaged. After the split, he wasted no time in making things official with Bettina Anderson.

Not even weeks had passed since he announced his split from Guilfoyle, Don Jr. was already celebrating Christmas with Anderson at Mar-a-Lago. Even before the former couple broke up, there were rumors of Don Jr. having an affair with Anderson. The leaked photo from Christmas 2024 only solidified that chatter.

However, this is not the first time Donald Trump’s son has been criticized for allegedly cheating on his partners. Rumor has it that he even cheated on his first wife, Vanessa Trump, while she was pregnant with his child. They ended their marriage in 2019, and a year later, Don Jr. made things serious with Kimberly.

Based on his track record, experts predict that there are serious signs that his relationship with Bettina Anderson could face some issues, even if the pair had already gotten engaged. So, the big question now is, has Don Jr. put his alleged adulterous behavior in the past, or is Trump’s “Good Luck” a warning message to Bettina?

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *