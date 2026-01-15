Donald Trump Rages Against ‘Giant Democrat Scam’ In Minnesota

The Minnesota daycare fraud scheme has left the state in unrest. The Somali-run daycare at the North Star state has been accused of scamming the government of billions in childcare funds. Now, Donald Trump is coming for Minnesota’s SNAP. He has described the foot stamp program as a “giant Democrat scam.”

His comments came after a federal judge decided to block the Trump administration from witholding $80 million to administer the program. On Thursday, the POTUS lamented on Truth Social, “California, Illinois, New York, and so many other places are equally as bad. It’s all a giant Democrat scam, with protection from the fake news media.”

“Does anybody believe that in Minneapolis (the state’s largest city), these are the food stamp businesses? There’s no food, there’s no cleanliness, there’s no service, there’s no nothing, except fraud,” added Trump, adding the pictures of some food stamp grocers, which are still benefitting from the program, but are not operating.

Trump is posting images of Minnesota food stamp grocers. This is getting good. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1x4B6SMQrj — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 15, 2026

“They get sent millions of dollars of taxpayer money, and laugh at how stupid the Americans are, but not anymore. These people should be sent back to Somalia, or any other country from where they came,” wrote the POTUS.

The state is currently under investigation after federal authorities accused some businesses of not operating but misusing government funds. Among the other cities, Minneapolis has been accused of largely abusing federal funds under SNAP. However, critics say that ever since Donald Trump began his second term, he has been extremely persistent towards cut off funding for programs like SNAP and others. According to critics, he is using the allegations to further his agenda of punishing the blue states.

At the same time, the POTUS has also been a critic of African migrants, and Somalians are on top of his list. Previously, he has often used disrespectful language towards the community. Trump once even said that there should be more white South African immigrants and ones from “nice” nations like Denmark or Switzerland.”

A federal judge has barred USDA from cutting funds to help Minnesota administer its SNAP program. pic.twitter.com/5iFiKUTMw7 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 14, 2026

Trump’s crusade against immigrants and America continues to further despite the ICE shooting in Minnesota. On Wednesday, the Republican leader said that he will suspend federal funding for sanctuary cities and states if they deny cooperation with his administration in enforcing the immigration law.

The ICE shooting has sparked massive backlash nationwide. Jonathan Ross, an ICE agent, was caught on camera fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good, 37, who was driving away from him in her vehicle. However, the Trump administration defended the agent, with Vice President JD Vance saying he has “absolute immunity.” Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also called the victim a “domestic terrorist.”