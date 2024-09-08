Donald Trump Proposed to Playboy Model Brande Roderick Over and Over Despite Being Married

In 2016, the Daily Beast reported that many viewers of The Apprentice saw Donald Trump's crush on Brande Roderick, a Playboy Playmate. Reportedly, Trump, who was married to Melania Knauss at the time, even said that it would be a beautiful sight to watch Roderick fall to her knees. Roderick, who appeared on the program twice (in 2009 and 2013), was supposedly the target of Trump's remarks.

The former crew members of the show informed the publication at the time, "When he invited her back for another season, he kept asking repeatedly again, saying he wanted her as his wife. It was typical Donald... creepy." During the eighth season of The Apprentice, one worker remembered Trump's comments to Roderick, "[Trump] kept proposing to her and telling her how beautiful she was. I think he was trying to be charming." One noteworthy event took place at the meeting in the 'boardroom' when someone told Trump about Roderick begging for him not to fire her. Trump responded at the time, "Excuse me, you dropped to your knees? Must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees."

However, the workers informed the outlet that off camera, Trump's statements were even worse. According to one, Trump said, "I would f*** her, take her now. He would comment all the time saying how 'incredibly beautiful' she was, with this 'gorgeous and perfect body'." A second insider informed the news outlet that they would have to caution Trump about his on-camera remarks. The source spilled, "It'd be 'f***' this, 'how do you think you'd want to f*** her' that, 'what do you think about her a**', 'what do you think about her t**s'. It was a daily thing."

Even throughout her whole tenure on the show for [that 13th] season, the worker said that Trump relentlessly approached her. He developed a sexual infatuation with her, and it was obvious to everyone. But in the end, Roderick blasted the report as 'a complete lie' and said that Trump, who was wed to Melania at the time, 'was never inappropriate' in an Instagram post.

As per the Daily Mail, she wrote, "I want to address the article that came out this morning in the Daily Beast and many others that have now circulated regarding my relationship with Mr. Donald Trump. The story is a complete lie. While on the celebrity Apprentice, Mr. Trump never approached me or asked me out, was never inappropriate in any way let alone ask me to marry him. This whole story is laughable... My experience on The Apprentice was that of professionalism and respect. With that said, I completely rebuke this story." Interestingly, when challenged about Trump's 'falling to your knees' remark in a 2015 appearance with MSNBC, Roderick defended Trump. She claimed at the time, "I actually didn't even remember him saying that. He's never been disrespectful to me."

The accusations made public by the Daily Beast followed a testimony from insiders who told the Associated Press that Trump used sexist language often, judged female competitors based on their breast size, and discussed which applicants he would want to have intercourse with. The long-running TV program featured ambitious entrepreneurs competing for positions working for Trump, and more than 20 former colleagues detailed his crude behavior behind the scenes. Since Trump's treatment of women emerged as a central problem during his first campaign for president, the competitors and staff members consented to share their stories.