Donald Trump Promises 1000% Price Cut on Drugs, Threatens Tariffs on Countries That Won’t Comply

Donald Trump sat down with Martha MacCallum for a Fox News exclusive to talk about his visit to the UK and break down his meeting with King Charles III.

During this conversation, he also talked about his administration’s plan to reduce drug prices. Trump once again promised to dramatically reduce the prices of prescription drugs, this time by seemingly impossible “1000” percent.

His incoherent statement has left many confused and wondering if he understands how percentage works. His mathematical calculations have left experts questioning his math abilities too.

During the interview, Trump also claimed that American drug companies agree with plans and if foreign companies have any objections or decide to not comply with his ideas, he will use tariffs against them.

“We’re gonna be reducing drug costs over the next year, year and a half, by — not fifty or sixty percent — by a thousand percent,” Trump said.

However, the more Donald Trump talked about his plans to reduce prices, the more confusing it got.

“Because if you think, a $10 pill is going so.… It’ll be raised from $10 to $20 because it’s the world versus us,” Trump said. He also implied that somehow Americans would pay less after the tariffs were imposed.

Trump: “We’re gonna reducing drug costs over the next year and a half by 1,000 percent.” pic.twitter.com/jX5eg3QEQY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2025

Tariff and market experts were quick to point out that Trump’s claim of 1000 percent decrease in the prices are not only mathematically impossible but will have opposite effects on the costs.

“A 1,000 percent reduction would mean companies are paying you to take medicine,” said Dr. Mariana Socal. She is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and had earlier described Trump’s claims as “really hard to follow.”

Tariffs on foreign drugs means that the importers will have to pay higher prices and that will trickle down to the consumers. Over the counter medicines will become expensive, not cheaper by putting tariffs on them.

Social media users and viewers were equally confused by Donald Trump’s statement.

One user said, “We’re reducing prices by 1000%… by doubling them.” Welcome to TrumpMath, where subtraction is just an aggressive addition.”

Trump made a statement about reducing the prices by 1000 percent and then continued by saying that $10 medicine will then go on for $20. His statements did not generate any confidence in the users.

Customer: Hi, I heard meds are now 1,000% cheaper. Can I get paid for buying aspirin? Pharmacy Rep: Absolutely, sir. You take the pill, we give you ₹500 and a coupon for fries. Customer: Is this legal? Pharmacy Rep: It’s Trumponomics. Logic optional, patriotism… — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) September 18, 2025

“Trump’s math strikes again — apparently $10 minus 1,000% equals free drugs and a check in the mail.” Another user quipped, “If he keeps cutting prices at this rate, Big Pharma will owe me money by Christmas.”

Netizens also expressed frustration with the interviewer, who did not ask Trump for any clarification, neither for a 1000% decrease in prices nor about prices going up.

“A journalist’s job is to clarify nonsense like this. Instead, they just nodded along,” wrote one critic on X.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has talked about drug prices. Last time he suggested reducing the price by 100%, 1400%, and 1500. Rather, he claimed to have already cut drug prices by that amount.

Trump says that he will be reducing drug prices by 1400-1500%. This is basic fifth grade math. Every 5th grader knows that a 100% reduction in the price of any product equals $0 What is wrong with Trump? What kind of education do the people who believe him have? pic.twitter.com/fxehV8fs6d — BlueDream (@58bugeye) August 25, 2025

However, there is no federal data showing a significant decrease in costs.

There have been reports that the Trump administration had sent letters to drug manufacturing companies to reduce the prices voluntarily which none of the companies have compiled with, so far.

Now that the campaign for 2026 elections will soon begin, Trump is now focusing to lure the voters back in. and this time he is promising to reduce drug prices, such as he did with grocery prices for the 2024 general elections.

However, there is no concrete plan unveiled by the administration so far. There is no policy introduced or resolution presented on the floor of the House or Senate. Experts are warning consumers to not get swayed by the promises and shouldn’t expect a dramatic drop in drug prices anytime soon.