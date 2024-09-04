Donald Trump Praises Men Who ALLOW the Women in Their Family to Travel Solo for MAGA Rallies

Do women love Donald Trump? Well, the Republican nominee recently claimed that he's famous among women who show up in good numbers at his MAGA rallies. But, he credited that to the men in their lives who "allow" them to come to the political events. Trump's statement was contradictory to the results of polling that shows his popularity among women voters is sinking.

During his rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, August 30, 2024, the politician said, "Somebody said, 'Women don't like Donald Trump. I said, 'I think that's wrong. I think they love me.' I love them," as per The Independent. He then pointed out a group of women who traveled to 227 MAGA rallies from North Carolina, "They're wealthy as hell. Look at them. They've got nothing but cash. Their husbands are great. But they allow them to go all over the country."

"How do you put up with this? Your wives are traveling all over the place. Do you mind?" he asked the men, before recalling a collective response telling him, "We trust our wives, sir. We trust them implicitly." In addition, he said, "They're always perfectly coiffed, right? They're beautiful."

Despite what the former president says, the gender gap is only widening after VP Kamala Harris took the torch from POTUS Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's 2024 presidential candidate. In a new ABC News/Ipsos poll that was released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, Harris is leading Trump 54 percent to 41 percent among women, per The Hill.

Trump's history with women has always been one of his weaknesses throughout his presidential campaign. Be it his divorces, alleged affairs with adult star Stormy Daniels, Playboy model Karen McDougal, and others, his reputation and opinions about the female gender have always been scrutinized in the media. In fact, he's been labeled as "misogynistic and sexist," tags that vehemently denies associating with himself.

However, ahead of the 2024 elections, Trump and the group of females in his personal/professional life, are trying to soften his image of a brat whose inconsiderate remarks about women hurt his political career since he was elected in 2016. For instance, one of the lawyers in his legal team, Alina Habba, once said, "President Trump championed my journey, empowering me to be who I became today," as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Trump's 2016 campaign manager and White House senior counselor, Kellyanne Conway, said something along the similar lines, "He saw something in me and the other working moms that perhaps we did not see in ourselves." Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, also defended the ex-president, "The media's negative portrayal of President Trump and his treatment of women is entirely false. Those who know him personally, myself included, will tell you he's supportive, generous, and kind."

But, why do Trump's thoughts about women matter? A Yale University psychologist, Professor Marianne LaFrance, explains, "It sets up an atmosphere in which all women are targeted, not just the one person who was a target [of the sexist comment] - that's what's particularly damaging," noting that Trump intends to reduce his female opponents to sexual objects while insulting them, per BBC.