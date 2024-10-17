Donald Trump Praises 'Fantastically Attractive' Senator Who Made Him Understand IVF in 'Two Minutes'

Donald Trump praised the 'young' and “fantastically attractive” Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) for making him “totally in favor” of IVF at a women-only Fox News town hall in battleground Georgia. Speaking to the moderator and Fox News host Harris Faulkner of The Faulkner Focus, the Republican presidential nominee referred to himself as the "the father of IVF." When answering a question from a pro-life woman about his stance on fertility treatment, he began by praising the attractiveness of the female US senator.

Trump describes Katie Britt as "a young, just a fantastically attractive person" pic.twitter.com/ZY5e5Ug6at — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2024

“So, I got a call from Katie Britt, a young, just a fantastically attractive person from Alabama. She’s a senator. "And she called me up like, ‘Emergency, emergency,’ because an Alabama judge had ruled that the IVF clinics were illegal and they have to be closed down — a judge ruled, he said. “And she [Britt] said, ‘Friends of mine came up to me and they were, oh, they were so angry. I didn’t even know they were going.’ You know, they were, it’s fertilization.”

A deranged Donald Trump, whose own MAGA Republican party has voted AGAINST a bill to protect IVF access, absurdly claims “I’m the father of IVF.”



Trump's grip on reality is completely gone.

🚨Stop acting like this is normal.pic.twitter.com/JfqZUOxYxA — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 16, 2024

The decision allowing couples whose embryos were destroyed to sue for wrongful death was made by the Alabama Supreme Court, not by a single judge. Moreover, the decision didn't ban IVF treatments. However, clinics have temporarily halted treatments over fears of potential lawsuits. Trump stated that he “didn’t even know” embryos were involved in fertility treatments until Britt explained IVF “very quickly” on the phone.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

"I didn’t know they were even involved in, nobody talks about — they don’t talk about it. But now that they can’t do it — she said," “I was attacked. In a certain way, I was attacked," he added. '"And I said, “Explain IVF very quickly.” And within about two minutes, I understood it. I said," “No, no. We’re totally in favor of IVF.”' This is the second time in a week Trump has mentioned Britt on a national forum. During an episode of the Flagrant podcast, while talking about IVF, Trump called Britt "young, good politician, smart ...”

During the town hall, Trump also said he called out on the Alabama Legislature to find a solution and they did. “I came out with a statement within an hour,” Trump said. “A really powerful statement with some experts. Really powerful. And we went totally in favor, of the Republican Party — the whole party. Alabama Legislature, a day later, overturned — meaning approved it, overturned the judge, essentially — approved it.”

Trump concluded by saying that Republicans are better at IVF than Democrats. “We really are the party for IVF,” he said. “We want fertilization, and it’s all the way. And the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF even more than them. So we’re totally in favor of it.” Responding to the former president's claim of being the "father of IVF," Kamala Harris, asked on X, "What is he talking about?" She added, "His abortion bans have already jeopardized access to it [IVF] in states across the country - and his own platform could end IVF altogether." She further said that her opponent should take responsibility for couples who are hoping to start a family, as reported by Sky News. "[They] have been so disappointed and harmed by the fact that IVF treatments have now been put at risk," she said.