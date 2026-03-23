PragerU to Replace PBS? Donald Trump Pushes For Conservative Media Platform

Under Donald Trump’s administration, there has been a push from the top brass of the country to find an alternative to PBS. This has given a push to PragerU, which has managed to carve a niche for itself in the ecosystem that Trump is trying to build. Founded in 2009 by Dennis Prager and Allen Estrin, the organisation describes itself as a media company that wants to promote American values, in a bid to create a a faith based nation.

PragerU, which brought you such videos as “DEI Must Die,” “Preferred Pronouns or Prison,” and “Multiculturalism: A Bad Idea,” is partnering with the Trump Administration to educate America’s youth for the semiquincentennial. https://t.co/S4iZ2J8dZQ — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 28, 2026

It gained prominence through short online videos, which were educational in nature. The main focus, much like the many channels under PBS, was to cover a large number of topics that focused on everything from history to economics to politics. It’s an edutainment initiative, which was designed to target school-going children, was called PragerU Kids. This arm of the company wished to create animated videos, storybooks, and classroom resources intended for elementary and middle school students.

While the company’s definition has always been under fire in traditional academic circles, the company seems to have gone a step further to introduce AI-generated content as a part of its Founders Museum, where figure like John Adams, brought to life using generative artificial intelligence, parrot the likes of Ben Shapiro by saying things like ‘Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings’, as reported by the New Yorker.

I Visited the ‘Freedom Truck’ to Meet PragerU’s AI Slop Founders https://t.co/MjiFxE3nRM — Igor Os (@igor_os777) March 9, 2026

Freedom Truck Mobile Museums are another part of the PragerU edutainment ecosystem, which focuses on delivering content that is focused on American history. These are a year-round project that are going to be making the rounds across cities in the United States as part of its 250th anniversary.

There has been a lot of backlash about the content that has been put out and what it has been peddling online. Prager U has always had a reputation against traditional academicians as benign, highly opinionated, and riddled with factual errors. Given how rooted it is in the agenda that sits well with Trump’s Administration, it seems like PragerU will have a bigger role to play in what the President has planned for the future.

However, partnering with PragerU might not do President Trump much favours. More recently, 29 states have decided to pursue legal action against the President for ignoring sound science when it comes to climate disasters and mitigation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that the science behind climate change has not changed, just government attitudes towards the science have.