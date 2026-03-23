Politics

PragerU to Replace PBS? Donald Trump Pushes For Conservative Media Platform

Published on: March 23, 2026 at 1:17 PM ET

Really, what else could sum up the state of the country better?

Anuraag Chatterjee
Written By Anuraag Chatterjee
News Writer
Donald Trump-Iran-approval rating
Donald Trump. (Image Credits: Flickr/ Gage Skidmore)

Under Donald Trump’s administration, there has been a push from the top brass of the country to find an alternative to PBS. This has given a push to PragerU, which has managed to carve a niche for itself in the ecosystem that Trump is trying to build. Founded in 2009 by Dennis Prager and Allen Estrin, the organisation describes itself as a media company that wants to promote American values, in a bid to create a a faith based nation.

It gained prominence through short online videos, which were educational in nature. The main focus, much like the many channels under PBS, was to cover a large number of topics that focused on everything from history to economics to politics. It’s an edutainment initiative, which was designed to target school-going children, was called PragerU Kids. This arm of the company wished to create animated videos, storybooks, and classroom resources intended for elementary and middle school students.

While the company’s definition has always been under fire in traditional academic circles, the company seems to have gone a step further to introduce AI-generated content as a part of its Founders Museum, where figure like John Adams, brought to life using generative artificial intelligence, parrot the likes of Ben Shapiro by saying things like ‘Facts Don’t Care About Your Feelings’, as reported by the New Yorker.

Freedom Truck Mobile Museums are another part of the PragerU edutainment ecosystem, which focuses on delivering content that is focused on American history. These are a year-round project that are going to be making the rounds across cities in the United States as part of its 250th anniversary.

There has been a lot of backlash about the content that has been put out and what it has been peddling online. Prager U has always had a reputation against traditional academicians as benign, highly opinionated, and riddled with factual errors. Given how rooted it is in the agenda that sits well with Trump’s Administration, it seems like PragerU will have a bigger role to play in what the President has planned for the future.

However, partnering with PragerU might not do President Trump much favours. More recently, 29 states have decided to pursue legal action against the President for ignoring sound science when it comes to climate disasters and mitigation. California Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that the science behind climate change has not changed, just government attitudes towards the science have.

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