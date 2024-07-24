Donald Trump Pollster Predicts ‘Harris Honeymoon’ Following Her Popularity Surge

Kamala Harris is now in the limelight as she is the new face of Democrats after President Joe Biden dropped out of his reelection bid. During the first campaign rally on Tuesday, thousands of supporters enthusiastically greeted her. During her speech, Harris presented the American people with a choice between the future and the past in the context of the upcoming November election. Meanwhile, on the other hand, a Donald Trump campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio reported a surge in Harris's popularity and called it ‘"Harris Honeymoon," HuffPost reported.

With the recent scenario, Harris is now getting a lot of media coverage. In the memo shared with the reporters, Fabrizio said, “The coverage will be largely positive and will certainly energize Democrats and some other parts of their coalition at least in the short term. That means we will start to see public polling — particularly national public polls — where Harris is gaining on or even leading President Trump.” Even though Trump's support increased post-RNC and after the assassination attempt, Fabrizio remarked that the election has now entered an "uncharted territory."

Trump campaign just put out a memo from pollster Tony Fabrizio engaging in some expectations-setting re: new national polls (like today's Reuters poll).



"that bump is likely to start showing itself over the next few days and will last a while until the race settles back down" pic.twitter.com/2MrjvhEGgH — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) July 23, 2024

The pollster added, “Given what has happened over the past couple of days and her impending VP choice, there is no question that Harris will get her bump earlier than the Democrat’s Convention. And that bump is likely to start showing itself over the next few days and will last a while until the race settles back down.” Fabrizio, now a senior adviser for Trump's 2024 campaign, also highlighted several aspects that could be advantageous for the former president.

You can call it a honeymoon (The Trump campaign already is) but Harris is generating FAR more energy from this Milwaukee crowd than I ever saw President or Candidate Biden create at a campaign rally. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 23, 2024

As reported by Newsweek, he said, "The Democrats deposing one Nominee for another does NOT change voters discontent over the economy, inflation, crime, the open border, housing costs not to mention concern over two foreign wars. Before long, Harris' 'honeymoon' will end and voters will refocus on her role as Biden's partner and co-pilot." Meanwhile, during her recent campaign rally, Harris said, "So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type. In this campaign, I promise you I will proudly put my record against his every day of the week."

In a campaign memo, Trump team pollster Tony Fabrizio signals clearly what they are planning for Harris: to tie her to Biden at every turn, particularly on the Inflation Reduction Act, the border crisis, and crime in cities that they will tie to undocumented immigrants. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 23, 2024

Taking a dig a Trump, she said, "I took on perpetrators of all kinds. Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain.” Earlier, speaking to the reporters about Harris, Trump said, "She's a radical left person, but this country doesn't want a radical left person to destroy it. I think she should be easier than Biden because he was slightly more mainstream, but not much." As reported by BBC, he added, "I haven't agreed to anything. I agreed to a debate with Joe Biden. But I want to debate her. She'll be no different." Trump also shared on Truth Social that a poll found Harris to be the most unpopular Vice President in US history.