Donald Trump Planning to Reconcile with Zohran Mamdani? Latest Statement Suggests a Turning Point After Ugly Feud

Donald Trump is ready to meet Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office on Friday. Trump, who is a native New Yorker, stated that he hopes to “work something out” with the city’s mayor-elect. This comes only a few weeks after the president urged NYC voters not to vote for the democratic socialist. During the mayoral race, he instead endorsed Andrew Cuomo, who is actually his longtime political rival.

Now that Mamdani has won the election, Donald Trump wants to sit with him. On Wednesday, the President wrote on Truth Social, “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting.” He continued, “We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!”

Although the president agreed to meet with Zohran Mamdani, he continued to label him a “Communist” in his Truth Social post. November 21st will mark the first official meeting between Donald Trump and the newly elected NYC mayor, who will take office in January.

Before the election, the Republican leader consistently attacked Mamdani on Truth Social. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds…,” the president threatened. Then, in June, he posted another rant on the platform when Mamdani won the primary election.

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”

Donald Trump didn’t just attack Mamdani’s politics; he also went after his appearance and mannerisms. “He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him…”

In his speech, Zohran Mamdani addressed Trump head on. Trump appeared to acknowledge Mamdani’s call-out, posting ”…AND SO IT BEGINS!” on his Truth Social site. pic.twitter.com/dJeLr8kImE — The Associated Press (@AP) November 5, 2025

However, since he won the election, the tension between the two has eased somewhat. In an interview with NBC New York, the democratic socialist said, “It is important that you are open to working with anyone, no matter what disagreements you have.” Over the weekend, the president also expressed his willingness to potentially collaborate with the mayor-elect.

“The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us, and we’ll work something out. But he would like to come to Washington and meet. And we’ll work something out. We want to see everything work out well for New York,” said Trump.

Following the president’s announcement, Mamdani also confirmed the upcoming meeting. “I want to just speak plainly to the president about what it means to actually stand up for New Yorkers, and the way in which New Yorkers are struggling to afford the city,” Zohran Mamdani said in an MSNBC interview on Wednesday.