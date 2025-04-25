Donald Trump Pardons GOP Committeewoman Michele Fiore Ahead of May 14 Sentencing for $70K Charity Fraud

Donald Trump has pardoned yet another Republican politician. Michele Fiore, who was found guilty of $70,000 charity fraud last year, has received an “act of clemency” from the U.S. President.

According to NBC affiliate KSNV’s report, on Thursday, the former Las Vegas councilwoman’s attorneys filed a motion to vacate her sentencing, citing Trump’s grant of mercy dated April 23.

Last year, Fiore was found guilty of stealing a massive amount from a charity fund. She initially established it to raise funds for the construction of a statue honoring a deceased Las Vegas cop. However, according to the prosecutors, she stole $70,000 from the charity and used it for various personal expenses, including plastic surgery and rent. She also used it to partially fund her daughter’s wedding.

Michele Fiore was ultimately convicted on six counts of federal wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was scheduled to be sentenced on May 14 and was looking up to a possible penalty of twenty years in prison. However, now that she has been pardoned by Trump, the situation has completely changed.

Speaking with KTNV-13, the Republican politician expressed her gratitude towards the President for his “act of clemency.”

“Today, I stand before you — not just as a free woman, but as a vindicated soul whose prayers were heard, whose faith held firm, and whose truth could not be buried by injustice.”

New: President Donald Trump has officially pardoned ex-Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore. Fiore, a firebrand conservative, was convicted of wire fraud in federal court last year for using donations intended for a fallen officer’s memorial for personal use. pic.twitter.com/E8FcqyOSgr — Eric Neugeboren (@eric_neugeboren) April 24, 2025

Fiore added, “I am deeply and eternally grateful to President Donald J. Trump for granting me a full and unconditional pardon. This act of mercy is not just a correction of a legal record — it is the restoration of a life, a reputation, and a mission long targeted for destruction.”

However, many are not satisfied with how she was pardoned, given she deceived many donors and used the cash for personal expenses. “There’s isn’t a shred of ‘law and order’ left in the Republican Party after Trump pardoned Michele Fiore who was found guilty of stealing from a charity benefiting a fallen officer to pay for her rent and plastic surgery,” one X (formerly Twitter) user lamented.



Another person wrote, “Michele Fiore abused her position to defraud Nevadans and our law enforcement community. Pardoning her solely as a reward for political loyalty is yet another embarrassing mockery of justice and the rule of law.”



One took a jab at the Republican politician, writing, “How much did Michele Fiore pay for the pardon?” “No morals. No rule of law,” wrote another social media user.

There isn’t a shred of ‘law and order’ left in the Republican Party after Trump pardoned Michele Fiore who was found guilty of stealing from a charity benefiting a fallen officer to pay for her rent and plastic surgery. https://t.co/kyhtNH3Xa2 — NV Dems (@nvdems) April 24, 2025

Fiore, a committeewoman for the Nevada GOP, briefly ran for governor in 2022. However, she dropped out and instead campaigned for state treasurer. After losing in the general election, she was later appointed a justice of the peace in Nye Country. After her indictment last July, Michele was suspended without pay.