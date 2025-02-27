83% Americans Aren’t Ready to Forgive Donald Trump Anytime Soon Over One Decision—Approval Rating Drops To New Low in Second Term

Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a majority, but things are not going well for him now. He won 312 electoral votes and is the first Republican president in many years to have won the popular vote too. However, his damaging rhetoric and unprecedented decisions are catching up to him, and he is quickly losing his status as the “favorite” president.

It has not been 100 days since Trump took office, and he has closed several federal departments and fired thousands of employees. On an international platform, he has alienated America’s allies and increased tariffs on its partner countries.

Aside from this political and economic damage, Trump continuously mocks his base, trolls his federal staff, and hands immense power to an unelected person.

All of these decisions are now costing him in the polls. Donald Trump has lost momentum among his citizens, and his ratings are the lowest of any president at this stage of the presidency.

The President is being criticized by most voters for abusing his power. According to the study, 52% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s actions since assuming office, while 47% do.

Donald Trump’s approval rating is tanking. The economy is tanking. Consumer sentiment is tanking. Anyone who thinks he’s had the “Best Opening Month” is mentally deficient. Also, he’s a fascist. pic.twitter.com/rOYmNKZl89 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 26, 2025

While 25% say Donald Trump’s handling of the presidency has shocked them, 75% say he has handled it as they expected although it is not acceptable.

One of the decisions that was not surprising yet unacceptable was Trump’s pardoning of January 6th rioters. Trump has made a campaign promise of pardoning all the January 6th accused individuals. Upon taking the office, he acted on it swiftly.

All the alleged rioters were released from the jail. This was seen as a slap on the face of all the police officers who fought against these rioters on the steps of Capitol Hill. This decision was especially detrimental towards the families of fallen police officers.

A whooping 83% of Americans oppose Trump pardoning violent J6 rioters. EIGHTY-THREE PERCENT!!! pic.twitter.com/dOqrWk3YPJ — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) February 21, 2025

83% of Americans disapproved of the president’s decision to pardon nearly all of the rioters.

Where President Joe Biden began his term with an approval rating of 60%, Donald Trump was not even on 50%. From a 47% approval rating on his inauguration day, Donald Trump has gone down to 44% in a recent poll.

On individual issues, ratings differ. On the immigration issue, Donald Trump has the highest rating at 47%, yet not crossing the marginal line of 50%.

The way Donald Trump has been operating, he may not be worried about his approval ratings. With all three branches of government essentially run by Republicans at this point and with the unchecked power of Elon Musk, Donald Trump is essentially untouchable.