Donald Trump Opens Up About Prosecuting Joe Biden in Latest Interview: "If I Find..."

President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Kristen Welker of NBC News on Sunday morning’s edition of Meet the Press and discussed a myriad of issues. However, what piqued the interest of viewers was Welker's inquiry of him possibly investigating President Joe Biden. Trump's response, not a flat-out denial, intentionally keeping things vague, raised eyebrows.

When Trump was asked about his past comments on appointing a special prosecutor to look into Biden, he answered calmly and carefully. "I'm not looking to go back into the past," he told Welker. However, he didn't completely rule out the possibility, adding a significant caveat: he would only consider prosecution if "I find something that I think is reasonable," as per The Hill. Trump made it clear that if there was ever an investigation, it wouldn't be up to him. He said it would be in the hands of the people he picked to lead the Justice Department— the likes of Kash Patel and Pam Bondi.

Trump says he has no plans to investigate President Biden:



"I'm not doing that unless I find something reasonable but that's not going to be my decision, that's going to be Pam Bondi's decision and to a different extent Kash Patel."pic.twitter.com/AYZLg0u36n — The American Conservative (@amconmag) December 8, 2024

Subsequently, Trump used the opportunity to bring up the alleged injustice he faced at the hands of the Biden administration. "But I —you know, while you ask me that, what they’ve done to me with weaponization is a disgrace." Referring to his legal cases, he harped on the old claim that the system was used against him. He didn’t hold back on special counsel Jack Smith either, and deemed him 'very corrupt.' Additionally, Trump even suggested that the people on the January 6 committee should 'go to jail.'

However, he quickly added that he would not directly order investigations into his perceived enemies. Trump's remarks showed he was trying to practice restraint— now that he has secured his return to the White House— as opposed to his tough campaign talk about 'retribution.' He told Welker, "Retribution will be through success," suggesting a focus on governance rather than personal vendettas, as per NBC News.

BREAKING: Trump says Liz Cheney and members of the January 6th committee should “go to jail.” pic.twitter.com/i5hoTRMCTd — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 8, 2024

When asked about Americans who didn't vote for him, Trump surprisingly stated he would treat them "every bit as well as [he] has treated the greatest MAGA supporters." However, when the subject of immigration came up, Trump went back to his fiery rhetoric. "You have no choice," Trump stated firmly. "First of all, they're costing us a fortune. But we're starting with the criminals, and we've got to do it." To prevent separation, he said families with mixed immigration status are likely to be deported together.

Meanwhile, on the subject of healthcare, Trump again remained characteristically vague. He declared, "Obamacare stinks," but offered no concrete alternative. "If we come up with a better answer, I would present that answer to Democrats and everybody else," he said. When pressed about the timeline for a developed plan, Trump candidly admitted, "Well, I don't know that...you'll see it at all."