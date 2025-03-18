Donald Trump Once Wanted to Take Over Greenland, Now He Just Wants Denmark’s Eggs

There was a time not too long ago when Donald Trump made several claims of annexing Greenland, but it now looks like the President will be content if Denmark provides America with eggs.

He no longer sends his son, Donald Trump Jr., over to the island; instead, the US Department of Agriculture sends letters to Denmark and other European countries, asking the nations to increase their egg exports to the United States. This is part of a $1 billion effort by the USDA, under Secretary Brooke Rollins, to combat the egg shortage caused by the avian flu.

The US Department of Agriculture, in letters to the Danish Egg Association, inquired about the trade organization’s willingness and capacity to export eggs, as the United States’ poultry farms battle the flu.

Excerpts from the letters, viewed by Reuters, read, “We’re still waiting to get more guidance from Washington on (the) next steps, but do you have an estimate of the number of eggs that could be supplied to the United States (assuming they meet all the import requirements)? Washington is trying to get an estimate of the amount they could feasibly source.”

Despite Donald Trump repeatedly having claimed that he would annex Greenland, threatening the autonomous region with economic sanctions and hinting at using America’s military might to seize the island for its natural resources, the Danish Egg Association is open to sending eggs to the US over the next 6 months.

However, no additional information from the US has been received concerning the quantity of eggs required.

Speaking to Fortune, the trade organization’s CEO, Jørgen Nyberg Larsen, said that Denmark does not have a large oversupply of eggs to ramp up the exports. He also highlighted the improbability of boosting exports because of increased demand for eggs ahead of Easter.

The Danish Egg Association also has its priorities set, as it plans to supply its loyal, long-term customers before switching its attention to the US. At best, the exports from Denmark would most likely be in modest numbers.

European nations also process their eggs in a different manner. Countries in this region leave the natural protective coating on the eggs. This means that European eggs do not need to be refrigerated like they are in the United States. The differences in hygiene standards could complicate the way in which the eggs are shipped.