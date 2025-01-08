America To Take Over Greenland? Donald Trump Jr’s Visit To Island Further Solidifies Possibility

Donald Trump has let loose of his colonial mindset as he has once again floated the idea of “buying” different foreign lands, this time with his eyes on Greenland. This comes after he had initially jokingly suggested extending US borders and merging the country with Canada, which would become a new state.

Greenland, which falls under the territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, also happens to be the largest island in the world, and the President-elect has claimed that the US would protect and cherish the land and save it from the vicious outside world. The irony of the statement seems to be totally lost on him.

In response to these statements, Múte B Egede, the Prime Minister of Greenland, made their stance very clear, saying the autonomous island nation is not for and will never be for sale.

BREAKING: Denmark Just Told Trump Greenland is Not for Sale pic.twitter.com/xMUf9v8PIE — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) January 5, 2025

On January 6, the President-elect announced that Donald Trump Jr. would visit the island nation after which speculation is rife that Trump may start the conversation of acquiring the region from the Kingdom of Denmark. Donald Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that his son and some other representatives will visit Greenland, claiming that the delegation would visit a few of the sights and enjoy the view of the natural beauty. In this post, Trump again reiterated that Greenland would benefit significantly if it were to become a part of America’s territories.

A day later, Trump Jr. paid a visit to Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, further solidifying the possibility of Donald Trump pushing the sovereign state to become a part of America. But why is Trump after Greenland? Read on to find out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

Some experts have suggested that Donald Trump is thinking from a national security point of view and that acquiring Greenland would be in the interest of America.

One must know that the US has its Pituffik Space Base, in Greenland, an area that is rich in natural resources. In a typical US manner, the country might be eyeing oil and gas on the island. Backed by oil and gas giants of the United States, this sentiment from Trump is not surprising. This is not the first time Trump has suggested this acquisition. In 2019, during his first term, Trump suggested including Greenland in US territory.

1. What’s so special about Greenland? Thule Air Base… providing missile warning, space surveillance and space control to NORAD and Air Force Space Command. Is this sale possible? Maybe… pic.twitter.com/2FUdQcKLF5 — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) August 18, 2019

However, these interests completely bypass the will of the people of Greenland who seemingly aren’t on board with the US acquiring their sovereign state. Furthermore, Greenland poses no real threat to the US.

Interestingly, Greenland is not the only foreign land Trump has shown interest in recently. Earlier, he also talked about taking control of the Panama Canal as the US had helped build the canal and then handed it over to the Republic of Panama under a treaty. Trump claimed that the US is getting ripped off paying taxes to get their cargo across the canal, and if these charges are not reduced, the US will take control of it. However, he has not made any such plans public.