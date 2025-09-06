Donald Trump Once Put Down Larry King on Live TV – Proof He Uses Insults to Keep Himself on Top

An old video showing how blunt Donald Trump is has resurfaced. In an interview with Larry King, his friend, Trump is heard taking a jab at him. The real estate mogul at that time sat across from King, and the clip of their initial encounter has gone viral.

Trump says, “Do you mind if I sit back a little bit?” Trump further says, while King is in the middle of saying no, “Because your breath is very bad. It really is. Has this ever been told to you before?”

This is from an interview segment dating back to 1989 when Trump was on Larry King Live. Trump is seen being so blunt and direct towards his friend. This clip was part of a longer Q&A session.

The first question that King asked was: Is there a method to getting an edge in negotiations that you could relate to us? Trump replied with a remark on his bad breath.

Meanwhile, Trump is known to have insecurities regarding his looks, weight, and hair, but criticism pointed towards his negotiation skills didn’t impact him. He has been seen with makeup, tan, and longer ties to mask his weight in an attempt to look slimmer.

In the interview, Trump tried to use the tactic of ‘Shock ’em. But it did not work.’ His strategy was to throw off Larry and embarrass himself. It’s the same tactic he has employed and taken from the Oval Office.

With his all-caps posts and blunt rants on Truth Social, Trump tries to stay on top of everyone, though it often backfires. He often has nicknames for his rivals and opponents to make them appear weaker and grab everyone’s attention.

However, in the case of the King, he might have gotten the last laugh. He appeared on Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump in 2011 and took a jab at Trump, “Donald Trump is not only one of my oldest and dearest friends, he is an American success story. When he graduated from college, he put his shoulder to the wheel, nose to the grindstone … borrowed $6 million from his father, and started a career.”

He further points out to him how he’s an old landmark, so he can bulldoze himself and replace it with a ‘tacky monstrosity’ with his name.