Donald Trump Once Attempted to Kiss a Young Girl But She Squirmed Away

At a rally in Wisconsin in 2016, Donald Trump attempted to kiss a small girl, but she was not going to let him. It wasn't only that he kissed her on the cheek; it was her expression—an expressionless grin and expressionless eyes—as she averted her head from him. At the time the Republican candidate paused during his remarks at a Green Bay campaign rally and singled out a 'beautiful little girl' among the audience.

As reported by Slate, Donald stated at the rally, "That is the most beautiful little girl. Hi, honey. What a beautiful—look how beautiful. Hi. You wanna come up and see me? Huh? You wanna come up? Come on! Most beautiful little girl. Wow. And she got all decked out for this evening. Wooooow. So beautiful." As Donald lifted her up, the little girl yanked on her skirt. She raised her fist to her face as he leaned in for a kiss on the cheek, then turned to her parents in the crowd. She shoved Donald aside by the chest as he moved in again, this time to the applause of the audience.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Darren Hauck

During that period, news stories surfaced in which the Republican candidate for president faced criticism for his alleged inappropriate behavior with women. At the time, a recording of Donald bragging to Billy Bush of 'Access Hollywood' about grabbing and kissing women surfaced in The Washington Post. Donald told Bush, "When you’re a star, they let you do anything … I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the p-y."

Nonetheless, Donald also had other uncomfortable encounters with children. The 2016 election season saw CBS News uncover yet another footage of Donald. The footage from 1992 showed Donald, who was 46 years old at the time, chatting with a little girl and inquiring about her plans to ride an escalator. Donald then addressed the camera, declaring, "I am going to be dating her in 10 years."

Surprisingly, he made a similar remark about his daughter, Ivanka Trump, in 2006. While appearing on The View in March 2006 with his daughter Ivanka, the former president was questioned about his reaction in the event if Playboy magazine were to print a cover featuring Ivanka. As per CBS News, he said at the time, "I don't think Ivanka would do that inside the magazine. Although she does have a very nice figure. I've said that if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her."

🚨Throw back Thursday:



Donald Trump: “She does have a very nice figure. I’ve said that If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” 🤮 pic.twitter.com/hcM4EDRhFA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 25, 2024

Sadly, this is far not the first occasion he has made a disturbing remark to his daughter. When 16-year-old Ivanka presided over the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant, her father, Donald, went to the then-Miss Universe and remarked, "Don’t you think my daughter’s hot? She’s hot, right?" As per The Independent, according to the story that Brook Antoinette Mahealani Lee told the New York Times, the Republican presidential candidate and reality TV star made some apparently indecent remarks about his daughter's body.