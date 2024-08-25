Brad Pitt Had the Most Unpredictable Explanation For Wearing a Skirt to the 'Bullet Train' Premiere

Brad Pitt, a Hollywood celebrity, once made headlines at the Berlin premiere of his new action movie Bullet Train for wearing a brown linen skirt. The 60-year-old actor's audacious costume choice was a welcome departure from typical red carpet-attire and grabbed plenty of attention. Pitt donned a knee-length brown skirt and a matching linen blazer. He completed his outfit with a dusty rose shirt. He also wore combat boots and layered necklaces. The outfit also showcased his leg tattoos. This included what appeared to be a rhinoceros face and a human skull.

When asked about his decision to wear a skirt, Pitt said succinctly and carefreely: "The breeze," according to HuffPost. Pitt's skirt was not a random pick. In fact, he recognized this fashion trend about 20 years ago. During the marketing of his 2004 picture Troy Pitt confidently declared, "Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then," according to British Vogue.

The actor's wardrobe progression has been noticeable throughout his career. In a 1999 photo spread, Pitt was seen wearing a variety of minidresses. It shows his desire to shake up gender conventions in fashion before they became a popular trend. Pitt's red carpet-appearance was part of an emerging trend of masculine celebrities wearing skirts and dresses. Other renowned figures, including Harry Styles, Oscar Isaac, and Pete Davidson, have been spotted wearing similar outfits. This is to show a trend in men's fashion toward more fluid and diverse styles.

Not only Jonathan Majors was positioning himself as the mascot of gentle masculinity but also look at Brad Pitt & his PR was feminine,strong, soft,

Pitt has previously referred to his style as minimalist. In a 2021 interview with Esquire, he stated, "If I have a style, it's no style. I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, and the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels. It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be a billboard." Pitt's skirt moment revealed more than just his fashion sense; it also provided insight into his own worldview.

Pitt's response was combined with a really regretful reply when asked what inspired his appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train. He replied, "I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up." It encouraged others to take risks too. Pitt plays an assassin in David Leitch's Bullet Train. The movie also features Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is an action-packed comedy starring Pitt at the center of the chaos.