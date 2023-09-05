Kris Jenner Once Revealed She Wants to Be Cremated After Her Death & “Made Into Necklaces” for Her Kids

When it comes to the end of her life, Kris Jenner is preparing ahead of time. After battling "excruciating hip pain" for months, Kris, 66, ultimately underwent hip replacement surgery and was recovering in an episode of The Kardashians from October 2022, per PEOPLE.

Despite the fact that everything went smoothly, Kris and her children decided to review their last arrangements and those of the rest of the family. Kylie Jenner spoke with her mother during a phone chat while she rested next to her other daughter Khloé Kardashian in bed. That is when Kris revealed daughter Kim Kardashian's plans for her after she died. "Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she could make jewelry out of it," Kris said. "That's weird," Kylie, 25, responded, which prompted Kris to add, "It's creepy."

Khloé, 38, then asked her mom, "Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?" Kris responded, "That's a great idea!" But Khloé insisted, "That's weird." Kris told her daughter, "No, it's not!"

Khloé then asked about cremation, saying, "I don't even know why we need to be buried. In the Bible, it says we can't get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can't we?" Kris then shared Kylie's wishes, "No, Kylie doesn't want me to be cremated."

Khloe then went on to add in a confessional, "My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen. If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week and that's in my will because people are gonna visit me."

Kris, back in the episode, asked Kylie on the phone, "Remember when we were gonna go pick out our mausoleum?" Khloe went on to emphasize how big their whole family is, "Do you know how many kids we have?" she asked. "How are we gonna ... we'll need a whole f---ing thing!"

"Yeah exactly, we'll have a whole thing!" Kris said. But Kylie had another idea. "Well, I think, like, we need to say, 'Only this many generations are allowed in here.'" Kris then joked about Kylie's suggestion, saying, "It's like a club! Nope, you're not on the list."

Khloé used the example to emphasize her earlier point. "That's why I think if we all get cremated, you're dust to dust. You're one with the Earth. But if we're all getting buried, what happens if — like, at Disneyland... I have all this money, I could buy that place, and then they just start building on top of things," she said.

"I would love to be at the base of the Matterhorn," Kris noted, as Khloé continued, "People are always like, 'This was once an ancient burial ground,' and then people are like, 'Oh no, my house is haunted.'" In a confessional, Kris then joked about this, "Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? It's epic!"

