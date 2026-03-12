Donald Trump Backs Brandon Herrera for Texas’ 23rd District After Previously Threatening Legal Action

President Donald Trump has formally endorsed a YouTuber, Brandon Herrera, for the upcoming Midterm elections in November 2026. Herrera is being endorsed to represent Texas’ 23rd Congressional District in the upcoming midterms.

Trump made the endorsement announcement on his Truth Social account on March 12, 2026.

Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement comes nearly 2 months after he had taken legal actions against Herrera. Trump’s lawyer, Jesse Franklin-Murdoch, had sent a cease-and-desist order against Herrera. This came to light through a letter obtained by the Texas Tribune. The order was also sent to Herrera’s joint fundraising committee.

However, now he shared a post showing his support for Herrera and gave his reasoning for supporting him. The president also highlighted Herrera’s goal. This goal would apply if Herrera wins a seat in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District. Apart from noting Herrera’s MAGA core, Trump wrote, “Brandon will fight hard to grow the economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN USA, Unleash American Energy Dominance…”

Trump endorses Brandon Herrera, after previously endorsing Tony Gonzales in the same race. Gonzales bowed out this month under GOP pressure. pic.twitter.com/BCh7ygi4Gm — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 11, 2026

Trump added, “Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Lastly, Trump repeated his support for Herrera and assured his supporters and followers about Herrera’s dedication and commitment to the MAGA campaign. He concluded his remarks, saying, “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Not only did Trump endorse TONY GONZALES over Brandon Herrera (think about that!)—he threatened legal action if he kept using Trump’s photo. You really can’t make this up! https://t.co/wzGg7FJEYo — Katy Padilla Stout (@katy4congress) March 12, 2026

Earlier, president had accused Herrera of using Trump’s images in a false way in campaign materials. That accusation led to the order. Trump had first endorsed Representative Tony Gonzales. It was during this time that Herrera had posted an edited photo of himself and Trump standing beside each other. This sparked rumors about Trump also endorsing Herrera.

Hence, legal action was taken. The picture reportedly risked confusing voters about who Trump was truly backing at the time. The picture was also dubbed “deceptive” by the lawyer in the letter obtained by the publication.

The letter explained, “The Mailer (Herrera and his committee) uses President Trump’s image and likeness in a deceptive manner that is contrary to President Trump’s stated position regarding the primary election.”

It doesn’t appear damaging anymore, especially because the person Trump was previously supporting is no longer in the race. However, an official confirmation about the status of the cease-and-desist order is pending from Trump’s legal representatives.

GOP nominee in #TX23 Brandon Herrera and his friends mock Barron Trump “He looks like Slenderman” pic.twitter.com/A7p3hmEnGr — House Majority PAC (@HouseMajPAC) March 6, 2026

Herrera currently appears to be on good terms with Trump. However, he had previously doubted Trump’s win in the 2024 elections. He has also mentioned the President’s son, Barron Trump, on his YouTube channel. The gun rights activist commented on Barron’s height and even called him a “ventriloquist-like dummy.” He had mimicked Barron by saying, “Daddy is coming; daddy is angry.”

Back then, Trump did not respond to the comments made about him or his son by Herrera. Neither did his representatives comment on Herrera’s remarks against the president’s son. However, with this new endorsement, it appears that all might have been forgiven. Further details about Trump’s endorsement of Herrera are awaited.