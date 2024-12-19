Donald Trump Offers Unexpected Praise for Lara After Allegedly Calling Her 'An Idiot': "She’s So..."

Donald Trump, known for his unpredictable remarks, recently made surprising comments about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, during a public appearance at Mar-a-Lago. The effusive praise stood in stark contrast to past reports of his alleged disdain for her. Addressing reporters, Donald said, “She’s so highly respected by women, even her workout routines. People love her workout routines. She’s an incredible woman.” He went on to describe her as someone who could have pursued high political office. “She could have run for the Senate, and nobody else would’ve run. Her dominant thoughts are her country and her family.”

The comments reflected a shift in Donald's perspective on Lara, who has played an active role in Republican politics as co-chair of the Republican National Committee. However, their relationship hasn’t always been so amicable. According to Michael Cohen, Donald's former attorney, the President-elect once strongly opposed Lara’s marriage to his son Eric Trump. Cohen alleged that Donald called her 'an idiot,' as reported by Irish Star.

🚨TRUMP: "I don't expect Ron DeSantis to appoint Lara Trump to Marco Rubio's seat. I don't know. Lara is unbelievable. She is so highly respected, by women. Even her workout routines are through the roof. She's a bad example for men in women's sports. She's an incredible woman." pic.twitter.com/LrumgjEGIb — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 17, 2024

“Donald didn’t even like her for many, many years,” Cohen alleged during an episode of the MeidasTouch Network’s Political Beatdown podcast. “He didn’t want Eric to even marry her...He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry.” According to Cohen, Lara also wasn’t initially favored by Eric's siblings, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, as per HuffPost. “Not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so, of course, did Don and Ivanka,” Cohen stated. “They all made fun of her looks. They just didn’t like her at all.”

Michael Cohen sets the story straight on Lara Trump. 🙀 #TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/lPdR3iJvwJ — Scott 𝕏  (@bullriders1) February 18, 2024

Cohen claimed Donald's attitude only changed after Lara began to align herself more with his political interests. "He couldn’t stand her until she started kissing his a**," Cohen explained, suggesting her efforts to ingratiate herself eventually earned her a place in Donald's good graces. Despite Cohen's assertions, Donald and Lara appear to share a close bond. Donald has spoken highly of Lara in the past (at least in public), describing her as a 'very upwardly mobile person' during remarks in October. Addressing potential concerns about nepotism, he added that while he was 'conscious of nepotism,' his role was simply a 'recommendation,' and others were surprised she was 'doing it.'

Lara Trump: “I’m here is to assure people who ever had any question as to how their money is being spent...Trust me, I’m the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump.” @AccountableGOP

pic.twitter.com/SDP3SlBuAl — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 19, 2024

Despite this transformation in their dynamic, Lara has not been immune to public scrutiny. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel once mocked her role in the Trump political machine, questioning her qualifications and making pointed comments about her appearance. “She was on Fox News last night to lash out at Joe Biden and put those big new lips she has on daddy-in-law’s ---,” Kimmel joked about the so-called 'Mar-a-Lago face' trend—a cosmetic aesthetic said to be popular in Trump’s inner circle.

The recent shift in Donald's tone toward Lara can also be attributed to her growing role within his political orbit. With Ivanka stepping back from public life, some believe Lara is positioning herself as a key advisor and public figure in the Trump family’s ongoing political ambitions. Donald has previously hinted at the competence of his family members, stating during an earlier interview, “I have some very competent members of my family. My kids are very competent.”