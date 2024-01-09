The GOP race candidate Chris Christie is set to launch another advert where he'll draw a contrast with his rival and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley without mentioning her by name. The 30-second clip "The Truth" has exclusively been shared with ABC News. It is also likely to target independent voters in New Hampshire.

The former New Jersey Governor launched his campaign ad on Sunday, January 7, 2024, intending to outperform his strongest contender in the GOP Primary race ahead of the 2024 elections. Christie promised his voters to tell the "truth" regardless of unending criticism because only truth can save America.

The 61-year-old addressed, "Most of the other candidates in this race are all trying to look into people's eyes and figure out what they want to hear. I'm looking into people's eyes and knowing that the truth is ultimately what they need to hear and what they deserve to hear." Christie insisted he wouldn't tailor his words to please people.

He spoke from his New Jersey home, "Even at times when you get booed for doing that, or when you get chastised for doing it, the truth is the one non-negotiable commodity," adding, "We've got to stick with it." The advert is set to air on TV and mediums like digital platforms this week in New Hampshire, the state Christie's performing well.

A spokesperson well aware of the yet-to-be-launched ad told the outlet, "Christie has always been willing to tell the truth regardless of what people may think." The source continued, "This is a stark contrast from Haley, who today refused to tell voters the truth about Trump."

A voter confronted Haley for not directly speaking up against former president Donald Trump while she addressed the crowd in a town hall in Indianola, Iowa. The lady from the crowd said, "[Trump] He is more than chaos. I feel like that's the worst you say about him, and I wish it could be more for us... Let's make him accountable."

Haley clarified, "Let me say this. Pro-Trumpers don't think I love him enough, anti-Trumpers don't think I hate him enough." She responded collectively to similar questions while also staying on her word, "But for those that want me to hit Trump more, I just am not going to do it. I told you that I'm not going to do it."

The former UN ambassador explained, "If he lies about me, I'll call him out on it. If he's done something wrong, whether it's the economy or how he talks about dictators and those things, I'll call him out on every one of those issues. But I just think politics is personal enough, and I think let's focus on the issues and getting America back on track."

Haley has avoided controversy and tried to focus on her presidential campaign ahead of the 2024 elections. However, she's been ridiculed by her Republican rivals in the past months, but she's been successfully dodging them. She laughed off the attacks on her, "I love all the attention, fellas, thank you for that," per Financial Review.

