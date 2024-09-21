Donald Trump Mocked for Distributing 'Crypto Burgers' in New York: 'Wouldn’t Be Surprised If...'

In an unusual turn of events, former president Donald Trump showed up at a pub in New York City's Greenwich Village on Wednesday, signing autographs and distributing what he called 'crypto burgers.' The Republican candidate's aide in communications uploaded a video of him standing over a burger table and reading QR codes.

As reported by OK! Magazine, with the throng inside erupting in cheers, Trump said, "Who wants a hamburger?" Trump then stated, "Those suckers are good too!" as he distributed burgers to patrons inside the pub. He added, "This is a crypto burger, actually you should name them — name them Bitcoin and a crypto." Many of Trump's most vocal detractors took to social media to promote the video, claiming the Republican leader had discovered yet another method to scam his followers out of as much money as possible.

One user shared on X, "Does he actually want to be President? Or is campaigning just a money grab from chumps?" While another social media critic pointed out, "From the guy who doesn’t trust electronic voting machines!? I guarantee he hasn’t put any of his own money into this crypto! Guaranteed! He is a grifter of the first order." Someone else wrote, "It’s giving….Here! Take a burger you could by for a few dollars. But please give me a good chunk of your hard working money for my shitty crypto. At this point I’m convinced that some people just like being scam[med]. For some weird reason it makes them feel good."

Another critic brought up, "I feel for those among his supporters who are likely to lose money…...and I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the next 40 days, he finds time to launch a timeshare opportunity as well…" One more individual penned, "Braindead cult getting scammed by yet another Trump. And he keeps doing it, because they keep swallowing it. He’s laughing all the way to the bank." Yet another user jotted down, "Hey Donald these are men they can grab their own burgers. Don’t pass the food like you’re feeding children. This narcissist is so condescending man."

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Kevin Dietsch

A group of crypto fans and a swarm of media encircled Trump inside PubKey, a basement pub in the West Village located less than a block from the dormitories of New York University; uptown, at NYU's Stern School of Business, is where his youngest son, Barron Trump, started school earlier this month.

The ex-president has continued to visit his very blue homeland of New York City even though support for him has dwindled in certain key states. In fact, Kamala Harris increased her advantage in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two key states, by more than five points, according to a new Quinnipiac survey that was published on Wednesday. Even with last week's more positive NYT/Siena survey, the two candidates remain neck and neck in many crucial swing states.