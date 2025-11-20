Donald Trump Mentions “Forgotten Daughter” In Recent Speech at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum

President Donald Trump is a proud father who often boasts about his family’s legacy and his kids. He is close to his daughter Ivanka Trump, whom he shares with his ex-wife Ivana Trump. The 79-year-old President often praises his eldest daughter’s beauty and elegance. He even respects her views on business and politics. Ivanka also served in his cabinet during his first term as President of the United States.

Trump is also very proud of his 19-year-old son, Barron, whom he shares with First Lady Melania Trump, and he also occasionally mentions his son, Don Jr. Yet, he hardly talks about his daughter Tiffany Trump, who is the only child he shares with his second wife, Marla Maples. The 32-year-old daughter is referred to as the “forgotten” one by the media.

As per The Irish Star, Donald Trump mentioned his “beloved” daughter during a speech at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum. As he welcomed the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia to the White House, he mentioned Tiffany and gave a shout-out to her outstanding academic achievements.

“My daughter, Tiffany, is here with her great husband, Michael. Thank you, honey,” Trump said, referring to Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos. The duo tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Alexander Trump Boulos, in 2024.

Meanwhile, as a proud father, Donald Trump mentioned that she holds a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center, having completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania in 2016. “She was a great, great student and finished right at the top. We were very proud of you,” he said.

Tiffany was first brought to the limelight on the campaign trail during Trump’s first term, but she prefers to stay away from the spotlight. He then claimed, without evidence, that Tiffany’s 2020 graduation ceremony was canceled because of her last name, suggesting that schools “weren’t happy” with her academic success.

As intended, the crowd broke out into laughter and applause. The crown prince’s visit was widely covered by the press. Tiffany Trump seems like a jack of all trades, as besides her impeccable merit, she also tried her hand at modeling when she walked for a friend at New York Fashion Week and also released a single titled “Like A Bird” when she was 17 years old.

This instance is the first time in many months that Trump has mentioned Tiffany’s name during a public speech. As per PEOPLE, in 2016, the mother of one gave a speech praising her father in Cleveland a few months after she graduated. Tiffany explained how supportive Trump was throughout her life and gave an example of how he comforted her after the death of her close friend.

“Without his support, I don’t know how I would have made it through,” she said. Furthermore, just like her father, Tiffany is also very close to her brother Barron, who is currently studying business at NYU. On her social media, she has previously posted several images with him, including sweet birthday messages for the youngster.

Tiffany Trump’s official Instagram profile has more than 1.6 million followers as of March 2025, and she frequently posts about her life, flaunting her beautiful outfits, her whereabouts, and her latest updates, which her fans adore to bits!