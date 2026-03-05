Donald Trump Showers Melania With Affection Amid Middle East Crisis

While the world waits with bated breath to see how the situation in the Middle East will unfold, Donald Trump has decided this is the perfect time show some love for his wife.

The President of the United States took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, as the country and Israel executed a joint military operation in the Middle East. Since the death of Ali Khamenei on February 28th, 2026, the war in the region has spiralled out of control.

President Trump posted this old interview last night with him and Melania on Ellen in 2004 pic.twitter.com/WLs2fVVEvA — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) March 3, 2026

Normally, Trump could be found posting all sorts of things on Truth Social, signing them off with the iconic phrase ‘Thank You For Your Attention On This Matter’. However, the POTUS instead took the time to post a decades-old clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, from when the couple was engaged.

This post came at the heels of rumours that the rift between the President and the First Lady is wider than it has ever been. There are reports that suggest that the duo do not cohabitate in the same bedroom. There are even some sources that have claimed that Melania Trump does not primarily live in the White House.

Michael Wolff- “Melania Lives in New York—Not with Her Husband. And we’ll prove it.” pic.twitter.com/rRpB3uFoAN — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) February 23, 2026

The timing of the post is odd indeed, given the difficult situation that has developed in the Middle East. The seizure of activity in the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in the oil prices reaching $82 a barrel, which is expected to go up if the region is not stabilised soon enough. Experts expect prices to hurtle towards $100 in a very short time.

Trump’s open claims about wanting regime change in Iran have led to a lot of criticism from the American public, with many pointing towards the fact that the Trump-Vance ticket ran on a platform of peace and an end to unnecessary wars. The war that the United States and Israel have launched against the Iranian regime has threatened peace in the region. It has also threatened to spill over to other parts of the world, with conflict already having spread to the Indian Ocean, as reported by the BBC.

There were a lot of expectations that Iran would have the backing of China and Russia for its fight with the United States and Israel, but the countries have largely remained mum about the whole situation. All Iran has received from the two allies is strong words of condemnation for the operation.

As the Iran-US-Israel conflict continues, there are fears of it snowballing into a larger conflict, as the Global North scrambles to take control of the situation.