Donald Trump Makes Unusual Remark About Not Talking to Son Eric – And the Internet Is Stunned

Donald Trump prefers to make rather fewer statements when it comes to his personal life. However, at the recent St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the White House, he accidentally made a startling statement about his son Eric Trump. The U.S. President hosted Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin for the occasion and ended up discussing the anticipated Irish Open, which will be hosted at the Trump International Golf Links in Ireland.

Despite the fact that he would be turning host for such an important event, Donald Trump revealed that it was Eric who was handling operations entirely. In fact, he added that since his son was at the helm of everything happening at the property, he did not bother to interfere.

Trump said, “We’re going to have the Irish Open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly, but I have nothing to do with it. I don’t even like to talk to my son. I’m allowed to. I’m allowed to run it. If we were treated badly, I would let him know very quickly.”

Trump: We’re going to have the Irish open at a property that happens to be owned by yours truly but I have nothing to do with it. I don’t even like to talk to my son. I’m allowed to. I’m allowed to run it…. If we were treated badly, I would let him know very quickly. pic.twitter.com/7F5wX4mswY — Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2026

In simpler terms, the U.S. President claimed that he does not oversee the Irish property. He has left it to his son to manage the affairs. But his choice of words seems to have conveyed a sense of alienation from Eric. It even led many to assume that Donald Trump was willingly distancing himself from his son over a potential conflict of interest about the property’s ownership, which may arise in the future.

As the video grabbed attention all over social media, netizens filled the comment sections by spinning conspiracy theories. A user wrote, “I don’t even like to talk to my son.’ is the only thing this man has ever said that I actually believe”.

Someone else commented, “I don’t even like to talk to my son.” Well, that’s the one thing he shares with most of his (former) voters”. A third netizen took a dig at Trump’s choice of words and penned, “It’s probably the last place in Ireland that the Irish Open should be held, but hey, money talks, doesn’t it?”

Interestingly, while Donald Trump has claimed he would try to attend the Irish Open, Eric has put forth a totally different narrative. Speaking to the Irish Independent, he stated that nearly “all of Ireland wants him (Donald) for the tournament”. He then added, “I think he’s gonna be here. He really wants to be here — and I know Rory [McIlroy] definitely wants him here.”

Eric Trump confirmed that the ticket sales for the event’s corporate hospitality packages had already sold out. The 42-year-old continued to discuss the grand scale of the sports event, and said several top players are expected to attend. He concluded by stating, “The course is going to be perfect. The property is going to be perfect. The hospitality is going to be perfect. We’re going to put on a good show.”

🚨CORRUPT AND HUMILIATING Trump immediately shows the REAL reason he is hosting the Irish PM is to promote his golf course: “We have a great a great golf complex in Ireland…one of the best in the world…it was chosen for the Irish Open, which is a big deal.” Shameful and… pic.twitter.com/XkXpvZBg2P — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 17, 2026

While Trump’s presence remains a possibility, it has been this very property that has grabbed the spotlight for different reasons altogether.

The Trumps’ Doonberg property finally received approval to build a large ballroom. It follows the President’s recent endeavors to get a similar scale ballroom installed in the White House, reflecting his interest for projects of such majestic scale.

However, the construction work is yet to begin in the Irish compound, as they need to chalk out a suitable plan that protects small snails adapted to live near the dunes.