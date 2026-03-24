Amid TSA walkouts, increased ICE presence at airports and a fatal plane crash at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Donald Trump visited Graceland, the home of 1950s entertainment icon Elvis Presley. Trump took a private tour of the property. A particular exchange between Trump and a tour guide at Elvis’ home has drawn significant attention online.

Trump asked the guide whether Elvis returned to his Graceland home often, and she said he did.

Trump then said, “And now it’s safe again.” The remark has drawn widespread criticism online, with many users posting negative reactions.

TRUMP: He always came back here? GRACELAND WORKER: He always came back to Memphis. This was home. TRUMP: And now it’s safe again pic.twitter.com/ztvJUAV7oM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

A central part of the Trump administration’s agenda has been emphasizing public safety, often linking crime to illegal immigration. Critics said Trump turned the visit into a public relations moment, repeatedly highlighting claims that crime has declined in the city. Some viewers said the remarks felt out of place and detracted from the historical significance of the visit.

While Trump visited Graceland, leaving his Mar-a-Lago makeshift situation room, tensions in Iran continued to affect global energy security. Rising gas and energy prices have been linked to escalating tensions, including a military operation involving the United States and Israel in Iran. While Trump has said that this is a small price to pay for long-term peace in the region, his affordability agenda has taken a hit. This was a major talking point for the Trump-Vance ticket for the 2024 Presidential race. Trump won the race in a landslide against the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

While Trump’s comments during the visit might have eased oil prices quite a bit, Iran’s response to U.S. ultimatums has created uncertainty among energy authorities and market analysts. Russian oil supplies are expected to ease some of the strain caused by the conflict, though not entirely. The conflict is becoming increasingly unpopular, especially as U.S. troops could be deployed, with the Pentagon drafting potential ground strategies.

Oil back above $100 as conflicting reports emerge on US-Iran talks https://t.co/tG4ZeC2rJk — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 24, 2026

Trump’s last-minute trip to Graceland was a patchwork of foreign, domestic, and personal matters, offering insight into the mindset of the U.S. president during a period of major geopolitical change.