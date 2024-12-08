Donald Trump Looks Unrecognizable Without His Signature Spray Tan and Famous Hair

Donald Trump’s public image has been defined as much by his policies and controversies as by his striking physical appearance. His orange tan and blonde comb-over has been the subject of endless fascination and ridicule. But what if Trump were to forego these defining elements of his look? A recent viral image created by an online artist shows what the President-elect might look like without his characteristic spray tan and meticulously hair-sprayed look.

Trump without his orange/brown spray tan and hairpiece. pic.twitter.com/69z0ZYA5na — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) October 31, 2024

Shared by an X user named 'Anonymous', the digitally altered photo strips Trump of his bronzer and hair enhancements, revealing a markedly different persona, as reported by Irish Star. The reaction from netizens online was swift and scorching, with one user quipping, "So that's what he'll look like in prison," while another remarked, “I don't know which is worse.”

I don’t know which is worse — boymom (@tlickel) October 31, 2024

Trump’s hair has been the center of speculation for decades. While he claims his hairstyle is entirely natural, experts beg to differ. Dr. Gary Linkov, a New York-based plastic surgeon, estimates that Trump has undergone at least five hair transplant surgeries to combat his receding hairline. Early techniques, such as hairline raising and flap procedures, may account for his distinctive combover style.

Trump’s ex-wife Ivana added fuel to these rumors during their 1990 divorce proceedings, when she alleged he had a scalp reduction procedure that left him in considerable pain. This surgery involves removing bald areas of the scalp and stretching the surrounding hair-covered skin to replace it. Ivana also claimed that Trump had liposuction on his chin and waist— claims that the former president has consistently denied. Equally enigmatic is Trump’s bronzed look, which has ignited countless memes and online debates. Photo editor Emily Elsie believes Trump’s changing complexion is more than a cosmetic choice, as reported by The Independent.

In a viral Instagram series, she theorized, “We need to talk about the bronzer…I noticed that Trump’s skin tone tended to oscillate wildly depending on lighting and the color palettes of the photographer…But lately, I feel like something more psychological is happening. When Trump took office in 2017, he was significantly less orange...but as his term wore on, more bronzer was applied.” Intriguingly she noticed that his makeup almost disappeared after his 2024 debate with Joe Biden, only to reappear in full force during the campaign’s final stretch.

This is what Donald Trump would look like without his fake tan https://t.co/L1dz51oBrI pic.twitter.com/wr0NWjd4nl — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 5, 2016

Elsie noted, “The more stressed... the more makeup…And then when out of office, the makeup would only reappear for the cameras. But it was mostly toned down…Believe me when I tell you we’ve never seen him like this.” From allegations of $80,000 veneers to wearing long ties and suits for a fitter look, Trump’s appearance seems to be as carefully curated as his political persona. While his camp insists his youthful look is due to 'good genes,' the evidence suggests otherwise.