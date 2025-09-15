Donald Trump Left No Chance to Throw Shade at Stephen Colbert – But Guess Who’s Having the Last Laugh

We bet that a certain television set at the White House, Washington D.C., won’t likely be tuning into the Emmys 2025 tonight, where Stephen Colbert bagged a humongous standing ovation bang on the minute he stepped on-stage to present the awards. However, his words of humility did not miss out on taking a jibe at Trump, who actually had a major hand behind Colbert’s prime time show being canceled out of nowhere.

In a viral video shared on X by the official handle of New York Magazine, Colbert can be heard saying, “Thank you very much. You’re very kind. Sit down. We gotta go. But while I have your attention, is anyone hiring?” Soon after, he actually pulled out his resume and added on, “I just — I haven’t had a chance to update my headshot in a bit, but I think it still works. I only have one [copy]. Harrison Ford, can you get this to Spielberg? Would you?”

“Is anyone hiring?” – Stephen Colbert at the #Emmys after getting a raucous standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/NezyqyOzuS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 15, 2025

For those of you landing onto the context of the matter, do join us as we rewind in time just by a few days when CBS announced the cancellation of their show The Late Show, which Colbert himself hosted. In their statement, the channel network, which Paramount Global owns, had clarified that their decision was purely driven by ‘financial moves’ and was not closely linked to any other reason.

However, curious viewers and whistleblowers were quick to dissect how the decision had a direct link with Paramount’s whopping $16 million settlement with none other than Donald Trump for a 60-minute-long interview of former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

As for Colbert, he did not waste a beat in commenting on the rapid decision to cancel his show, and definitely criticized it as the ‘big fat bribe’ case during his show in July. He had said, “As someone who has always been a proud employee of this network, I am offended. I don’t know if anything will ever repair my trust in this company. But, just taking a stab at it, I’d say $16 million would help.”

That’s certainly not the end of the matter. The debate escalated further when Donald Trump gloated over Stephen Colbert getting fired from the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he dropped a note on his Truth Social Platform on the same day. He even extended his direct attack on Jimmy Kimmel and his other nemesis, Jimmy Fallon.

He had written, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Interestingly, Stephen, too, wasn’t in any mood to take up the jibe at any cost. During a July 2025 episode of The Late Show, he finally made a direct reply to Donald Trump, adding how the latter was ‘not a good fit’ to run as the President.

Stephen Colbert’s Emmys speech was so good “I have never loved my country more desperately. Stay strong, be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!” pic.twitter.com/uYTTCXZhS2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2025

Colbert even clapped back at the nasty remark by Trump on his show and, without a blink, said, “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?” and then finally addressed the U.S. President directly on camera with the words, “go f— yourself.”