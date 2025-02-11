As Donald Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 for his second term as POTUS, JD Vance took a major step up the political ladder. The 40-year-old Ohio-based politician and Marine Corps veteran is now serving as the 50th Vice President of the United States. Vance and Trump share the same ideology and political beliefs, ranging from opposition to abortion and same s—x marriage. Despite this, Trump believes that JD can’t succeed him in 2028 presidential elections.

In an interview for Fox News, political anchor Bret Baier asked Trump if he would endorse Vance in the next elections. He said, “No.” Trump acknowledged that Vance is very capable but went on to say, “I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”

Commenting on everything they have accomplished within three weeks in office, Trump added, “We have done so much, so fast and we had to because what they (Democrats) have done to our country is so sad.” While Trump hinted that he and Vance make a great team, his comments about Vance’s political future seem a little humiliating. People are now having a field day on social media.

A user wrote, “Damn, that was brutal…honest, but still brutal!”

Taking a sarcastic dig, someone else tweeted, “Honestly isn’t always the best policy.” Another person added, “Dayum! Fastest “no” in the west!”

Meanwhile, some people also believe that he “dodged the question because he has no intention of leaving office.”

There have been several instances when Trump expressed his desire to run for third term. One week after taking the position as the 47th POTUS, he told House Republicans, “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100% sure,” as per NBC News.

But can Donald Trump run for the President again? Constitutionally not! As per the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” However, efforts are being made to change the law so that Trump could run for President in 2028 elections.

Rep. Andy Ogles, a Republican House member proposed extending the current maximum of two elected terms. He said that Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

However, the resolution was cleverly drafted to stop the other four living presidents from getting elected. It was mentioned, ″No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms.”

The rep further added, “It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.