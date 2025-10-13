Donald Trump Labels Christopher Columbus ‘Original American Hero,’ Sidelines Indigenous Peoples’ Day in New Proclamation

Donald Trump is, hands down, making some unforeseen changes in the very history of America, a habit that has often brought him a lot of criticism. One of his latest moves in this regard has been to change the American holiday on October 13, from being Indigenous Peoples’ Day to Columbus Day.

While the previous commemoration of the date was far more enriching and more closely aligned with acknowledging the Native Americans, the U.S. President has now swapped it for a heartfelt desire to honor the Italian explorer. Trump signed the proclamation, underlining his effort to “reclaim” what the “left-wing arsonists destroyed and dishonored.”

However, what’s more surprising is that he has now declared the Italian explorer as the ‘original American hero’, which has significantly undermined any respect or memory of the true Indigenous people of the United States, specifically the Native Americans.

In place of admitting the wrongful perspective of past colonization efforts, he has now decided to revere a controversial historical figure. Trump even went ahead to tag Columbus as an epitome of a “gallant visionary man who had ever walked the face of the earth.” Thereafter, he went ahead to slash the left-wing predecessors, accusing them of erasing history, tarnishing the truth, and vandalizing his monuments.

Trump said, “Today our Nation honors the legendary Christopher Columbus— the original American hero, a giant of Western civilization, and one of the most gallant and visionary men ever to walk the face of the earth. This Columbus Day, we honor his life with reverence and gratitude, and we pledge to reclaim his extraordinary legacy of faith, courage, perseverance, and virtue from the left-wing arsonists who have sought to destroy his name and dishonor his memory.”

Addressing the previous American tendency of exiling the reverence of a man like Christopher Columbus from most public places, the U.S. President remarked, “Outrageously, in recent years, Christopher Columbus has been a prime target of a vicious and merciless campaign to erase our history, slander our heroes, and attack our heritage. Before our very eyes, left-wing radicals toppled his statues, vandalized his monuments, tarnished his character, and sought to exile him from our public spaces.”

Well, these allegations pointed out by Trump go back to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 that erupted after the murder of George Floyd. Activists had targeted statues of Columbus, citing his violence, which does not make him qualified to be celebrated as a national hero.

With Columbus Day now replacing Indigenous Peoples’ Day on October 13, it would be one of the 12 federal holidays in 2025 for the entire state of America. For the unfamiliar, it was in 2021 that the former President Joe Biden became the first official commander-in-chief to recognize both Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day on the same day. And now, Donald Trump has made it clear that, under his leadership, the entire Nation will abide by the straightforward fact that Columbus was indeed a national hero and that every citizen is eternally grateful for his efforts.

In his words, “Under my leadership,” Trump said on the proclamation, “those days are finally over— and our Nation will now abide by a simple truth: Christopher Columbus was a true American hero, and every citizen is eternally indebted to his relentless determination. We’re back, Italians. We love the Italians.”