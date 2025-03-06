Donald Trump Jr. Slams ‘Sick And Evil’ NIH Officials Over ‘Transgender Experiments’ on Rats

Donald Trump Jr is fully supporting the DOGE’s decision to defund the National Institute of Health’s experiments. The experiment that lost the funding dealt with “transgender experiments” on rats. Don also alleged the officials at NIH of being “sick and evil” in his post.

Donald Trump Jr. reposted a post detailing the experiments while labelling it as a conspiracy theory. “Another conspiracy theory bites the dust,” he wrote. The 47-year-old seemed to be referring to the shocking revelation that came to light last month.

Nancy Mace revealed how the “hard-earned money” of American citizens was being used to “turn monkeys and mice transgender.” She also noted how the taxpayers’ money should not be used to perform acts of “cruelty to animals.” Mace assured the public that she would continue to end the “madness” initially funded by the Biden government.

The post Don reposted claimed that the NIH was conducting the experiments on rats so they “could use them on boys” later. The original post labeled the experiments as “INSANE.” The post added how experimenting on rats first was to “’perfect the process for use on America’s boys.”

Donald Trump Jr. called NIH officials “sick and evil” in his post. The DOGE took to its X account (formerly known as Twitter) to make the news of the defunding public. “Yesterday (March 4), @NIH cancelled seven grants for transgender experiments on animals including,” the DOGE account wrote.

The post revealed that $532K was being funded to “use a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment.” $33K was also being used to experiment on “feminizing hormone therapy in the male rat.”

Another “conspiracy theory“ bites the dust.

This people are sick and evil. https://t.co/S0QS0rit5y — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 5, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency, aka DOGE, is a department led by billionaire Elon Musk. The department’s main goal is to cut down on government spending. Musk, who also serves as Donald Trump’s advisor, has been on the receiving end of intense backlash.

The Tesla CEO has been behind some major decisions made by DOGE in the last few months. One of them was the mass firing of federal employees, which led to significant pushback.

DOGE recently canceled several government contracts that have been in place for decades, according to The New York Times. DOGE proudly declared that they had saved $8 billion by carrying out the cut across the Department of Homeland Security. The department later rectified its initial statement by sharing that it had managed to save $8 million in total.

This is a must watch. Trump lists off a bunch of insane scams that US taxpayers were funding before DOGE: pic.twitter.com/8CfrKboiQl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 5, 2025

Elon Musk’s work is not going unnoticed by the President. Donald Trump especially addressed the DOGE’s work in his recent speech. “Thank you, Elon,” he said in his address to Congress. The Republican acknowledged the billionaire for “working very hard.”

“He didn’t need this,” Trump added. Democratic lawmakers who were present in the chamber during the speech did not hold back from calling out Trump and his senior advisor. They held up signs that read “Musk steals” and “false.”