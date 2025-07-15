Donald Trump Jr.’s Public Kiss With New Girlfriend Has Fans Convinced It’s a Swipe at His Ex-Wife and Tiger Woods

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were spotted kissing while going to the FIFA Club World Cup final. The two were all about the PDA at the Teterboro Airport.

The couple started dating in 2024 amid rumors of Trump Jr. breaking off engagement with Kimberly Guilfoyle. The relationship may even have overlapped, as some assumed he cheated on his fiancée.

After seeing the hot PDA many people are thinking if they are trying to get the attention and upstage Vanessa and Woods in some way. People have certain opinions about them as a couple. Some commented that this might have been a planned PDA since they knew there would be cameras.

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson can’t resist excessive PDA before President Trump’s arrival https://t.co/jpSuaRpZw3 pic.twitter.com/Q3LrTpY4lj — Page Six (@PageSix) July 13, 2025

Some users also concluded that Don does not look too much into his new girlfriend, and it could just be staged at this point. It appeared to them that Bettina is more into him than he is into her. Body language might show that there isn’t an equal amount of affection.

However, there were some people who supported the duo with kind words. One user commented they are a “good looking couple” and Bettina offers “uplifting energy” to him. Meanwhile critics say that they don’t see them dating for a long time as Don “may replace her soon with a younger model.”

Another one chimed in saying Tiger and Vanessa are winning, keeping their romance discreet. Trump Jr.’s ex wife Vanessa is dating Tiger Woods and they have been going steady. The two became Insta official in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods)

Earlier, Donald Trump reportedly gave his blessings to Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump as the two are getting serious. There is no bad blood between the families and are supportive of their relationship.

Ivanka Trump also supported the two, while fans may be assuming Trump Jr. is trying to hog attention from them with his PDA. Vanessa and Trump Jr. are co-parenting their five kids, so they’d surely be on good terms.

According to an insider, he’s supportive of their relationship as long as Woods treats her right. He has also dated other people since their split, so it’s cool if she’s moving ahead in her life. As per close sources, Woods and her are getting serious and might even get married soon.