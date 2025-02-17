Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Dad Bod’ Joke Reveals a Surprising Secret About His Past Relationship with Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle recently split after being engaged for 4 years. The couple never publicly announced their split but multiple sources have come forward to share insights.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is an American TV News personality. She also contributed on Fox as a host in various shows. Kimberly has contributed to shows like Both Sides, Good Morning America, Larry King Live and Anderson Cooper 360.

The star also has a law degree from the University of San Francisco School. She has previously opened up about dabbling in modelling to pay for her way through law school. The former Fox host has modelled for Victoria’s Secret in the past.

The ex-couple was romantically linked for the first time in 2018. Reports confirmed that the two were seeing each other after they were spotted on a date in June of 2018. Guilfoyle and Trump decided to get engaged in 2020.

A source came forward to talk to People and revealed that there is no bad blood between the exes. “Kim is still very fond of Don” the insider added. They also added how both of them feel like there is “no need for animosity” following the breakup.

Don Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Kay Pergolizzi from 2005 to 2018. The two share five children from their marriage. Don and Vanessa are parents to daughters Kai and Chloe and sons Donald III, Tristan and Spencer.

Neither Don Jr. nor Kimberly have opened up about the reason behind their split. A recent vlog posted on Kai Trump’s YouTube channel showed the two spending quality time together as they went golfing.

At some point in the video, Kai asks her father about what his favorite food is. “Me? Oh … I like everything,” Don Jr. is heard saying. The father of 5 then goes on to joke about how his love for food is the reason behind his “dad bod.”

A strange habitat of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s could have been a contributing factor to the “dad bod” that Don Jr. joked about. Kimberly spoke about how she liked to “feed” her partners in an episode of the show The Five that came out in 2015.

That particular episode features Guilfoyle’s son Ronan Villency making Italian sandwiches while Steve Doocey observes. In one of the scenes, Kimberly grabs a slice of salami and feeds it to Doocey. “This is what I like to do, I like to feed my men by hand,” she admits as she feeds him.

Kimberly’s fondness of feeding her partners and Don Jr.’s habit of eating everything could have been one of the reasons for their compatibility while their relationship lasted. Both public figures clearly share a love for food, whether it comes to eating it or feeding it.