Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Ex-Wife Vanessa Dating Tiger Woods—And It’s Not What You Expect

Talk about a bombshell that’s rocking both the political and showbiz worlds! It’s come to light that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump have been seeing each other on the down low for quite some time now. Word has it from People magazine that these two might be heading for a full-on relationship, and apparently, an insider from the Trump family says Donald Trump Jr. is supportive of the whole thing.

In a recent interview with Page Six, a source told to the President said, “He also knows that his father [President Trump] respects Tiger and how well they get along, so he’s fully supportive. Don has obviously dated other people since their split so as long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he’s good with it.”

Vanessa Trump spent 12 years of her life married to Donald Trump Jr. This was before they decided to part ways and get a divorce in 2018. Being connected to the Trump family tree, especially now that she’s dating a big shot in the sports world, makes her situation a bit more complex than an average person’s, though she’s kept a low profile.

The Daily Mail reported that Tiger and Vanessa were together over Thanksgiving and again at a Florida tournament on February 16, 2025. And hence, it spread like wildfire! Natasha Dye and Elizabeth Rosner reported, an insider had confirmed the details to People. It seemed like something was for sure going on between them.

The source said, “I can confirm that Vanessa and Tiger have been spending significant time together.” They’ve not let the public catch wind of their romance.

This new love story isn’t just in the headlines because of who’s involved. It’s also because the Trump family is known for being tight-knit, and everyone’s interested to see how this plays out. Donald Jr., however, gave a straightforward thumbs up.

And let’s talk about Tiger Woods, who’s 49 and not just dealing with a relationship. This guy’s also had to tackle personal battles. He posted on social media not too long ago that he had to get his Achilles tendon fixed up with non-invasive surgery down in West Palm Beach, Florida. It’s been a tough month for him, no doubt about it.

“As I began ramping up my training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles,” Woods explained.

Sadly, Woods also lost his mom, Kultida Woods, on February 4, 2025. He posted a touching message on social media, saying she, even at 81, was like a “force of nature”and his biggest fan.

With all these things happening one after the other—his mom’s passing, his health woes, and now this romance becoming public—it seems like Tiger’s going through a storm. He’s trying to keep his head above water and find comfort in a new relationship.

Tiger and Vanessa have a deeper connection than just being a couple—they both love Florida and spend time there. Vanessa’s daughter, Kai, is a pretty amazing golf player herself at just 17. She recently signed up to play for the University of Miami.

When Vanessa went to the Republican National Convention to support Kai, who was about to give a speech, she chatted with Donald Trump Jr. It’s heartwarming to see old friends becoming such strong support systems.

Now that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s relationship is open, everyone’s curious about what’s next for them. Can their love handle the pressure of fame and all the drama that comes with their well-known names? Time will tell.