Tiger Woods Is Secretly Dating a Trump Family Member—Insider Says It’s Getting ‘Serious’

Love is in the air! Yes, you read it right. Romance seems to be brewing between two high-profile names as spilled by insiders.

Tiger Woods is reportedly in a new relationship, according to an exclusive source from Page Six. And, the surprise doesn’t stop here! Any guesses whom he is seeing? Well, his new romance is making waves due to its unexpected Trump family connection!

According to Page Six, the 15-time major champion is dating Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. While sources claim the relationship is still “not too serious,” insiders say it’s “heading in that direction.”

The insider further revealed, “They have a lot in common. They’ve both experienced public scrutiny, know how to keep their private lives private, and are dedicated parents.”

The source added that Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, were friends before their connection got deeper sometime around Thanksgiving 2024. Now, they are “taking things slow,” and many believe it could turn into something” really serious and permanent.”

“She’s not starstruck by him—she’d date him even if he weren’t famous,” the insider further detailed. “Fame doesn’t interest her, and that’s what he likes best about her.”

Tiger woods is reportedly dating Vanessa Trump ex wife of Donald Trump Jr. pic.twitter.com/dew6fTeicZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 14, 2025

Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children. Though none of them addressed the reason behind the divorce, there have been some discussions on the possible cause. Some said the decision came after Vanessa acquired a big financial gain from her family. While some other say, the divorce was due to Trump’s eldest son’s infidelity reasons. After the divorce, Trump Jr started dating Kimberly Gulifoyle.

Meanwhile, Woods has two children—daughter Sam (17) and son Charlie (16), from his previous marriage to Elin Nordegren. They divorced in 2010 after a s– scandal that spilled his infidelity came to light!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Independent Daily Entertainment (@independentdailyent)

As the news started spreading on the Internet, netizens started commenting. One person wrote, “This is like an episode of the bold and the beautiful.” Another comment read, “That explains why he was at The White House 🏠 😂.” A third user wrote, “Maybe they both hate Trump. I’m telling myself that.”

As of now, neither Woods nor Vanessa have made any public comment on their reported relationship. But sources say they “make a great match” and share similar very values. Now, fans are left wondering could this be the start of something serious for Tiger Woods?