Donald Trump Jr. Playfully Roasts His Father at Charlie Kirk Memorial, Trump’s Reaction Goes Viral

Charlie Kirk was honored by the President Donald Trump and thousands of mourners gathered at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to pay their respect to the slain conservative podcaster. Aside from being a podcaster, Kirk, 31, was also the CEO of Turning Point USA.

Kirk was shot and killed at the university shooting at Utah Valley University while he was engaging with students at a campus event on September 10th.

Under the strict protocols and security, the memorial drew a massive crowd. The splendid event was supposed to be a remembrance and a celebration of Kirk’s influence on conservative politics.

Several members of the Trump administration and cabinet were in attendance and spoke on Kirk’s life and impact on conservative politics. Among the speakers were Vice President JD Vance, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and several members of the Trump family.

However, First Lady Melania Trump missed the event, and there was no announcement from her office or the White House regarding her absence.

NO Melania . Why she didn’t want to show up at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service !! Why ? pic.twitter.com/bfZFD7scny — M. Smile : ) (@Marose111) September 21, 2025

Though the event started with fireworks and was full of music and mirth, it was sombre, and emotional proceedings affected everyone.

However, it was Don Jr. who brought the surprising moment of wittiness into it.

As Donald Trump Jr. took the stage, he praised Kirk’s legacy, his hard work touring universities across the nation, and his conservations with thousands of students.

Among these moments of high praise, Jr. did not forget to take a lighthearted jab at his father.

He put his father, President Trump, on the spot. Trump Jr. put on his father’s signature Queens accent and quipped, “You know, Don, you’re getting a little aggressive on social media. Don, relax!”

Don Jr impersonating President Trump: “You know, Don, you’re getting a little aggressive on social media. Don, relax!”🤣 pic.twitter.com/8rSde05tte — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 21, 2025

This caused the crowd to erupt in laughter, and then the camera quickly panned to President Trump, who could be seen laughing and giving his son two thumbs up.

This playful moment offered a moment of laughter amidst the heavy evening and atmosphere. This also shows President Trump’s very human side.

Trump Jr. also talked about Kirk’s mission. He said that Kirk was a conservative activist who “embodied something at the very core of our movement” and that he never wanted to silence his opponents. Trump Jr. also claimed that all Kirk ever wanted was to “stand tall and win with our ideas.”

The moment Erika Kirk walked out to speak at her husband’s funeral 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/MGUV0pYiaK — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) September 21, 2025

However, the most emotional moment of the evening was when Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, took to the stage. He was visibly fighting back her tears as she spoke about their marriage, their love, and then went on to talk about the pain of seeing her husband’s body in the hospital.

Her honesty and grace moved the crowd, and there was stunned silence. Many people in attendance were visibly emotional.

The memorial closed with musical performances and a standing ovation for Erika, whose

courage on stage symbolized resilience in the face of tragedy.