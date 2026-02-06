Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Met Jeffrey Epstein Months Before Financier’s Death

Donald Trump Jr. finds himself in the hot seat amid the Epstein files controversy. The president’s son was among several individuals named in the files. Recently, an email revealed a link between Trump Jr. and Jeffrey Epstein months before Epstein’s death.

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein highlighted developments related to the Epstein files, prompting further speculation about Trump Jr.’s involvement. Krassenstein shared an email exchange between Epstein and real estate mogul Andrew Farkas. According to reports, Farkas and Epstein once co-owned a marina before later parting ways.

According to The New York Times, the two businessmen were known to have close ties until Epstein’s death on August 10, 2019. Farkas has maintained that their relationship was strictly business-related. Several emails between the two, included in the files, are continuing to emerge.

BREAKING: It now appears as though Jeffrey Epstein may have met with @DonaldJTrumpJr in 2019, just months before he died. pic.twitter.com/BoEURqxZSo — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 5, 2026

In the bombshell email, Epstein urges Farkas to set up a rendezvous with Trump Jr. on a Thursday. The email was sent on January 27, 2019, nearly seven months before Epstein died. The late sex offender intended to meet both Farkas and Trump Jr. over coffee. What for remains unclear.

However, Epstein appeared to offer a curious hint. It seems Trump Jr.’s humor made an impression on him. The late felon wrote, “As you know, I like people that are funny…” The context behind the humor they allegedly bonded over may never come to light.

After inviting Farkas, Epstein asked whether Trump Jr. could also be included and explained why he preferred the president’s son’s company. Epstein wrote, “Can we do coffee with Don. Jr. on Thurs (Thursday) Fri (Friday)?” At the time, Epstein had not yet been arrested and was under investigation for his crimes.

That said, Epstein’s remark in the email — “only if easy” — may reflect his circumstances, as he was reportedly being closely monitored by authorities at the time. This raises the question of whether Farkas had previously arranged meetings between Trump Jr. and Epstein. It remains unclear whether this allegation will be further examined by authorities.

In response to Epstein’s request, Farkas was reportedly unavailable that week and instead suggested alternative dates to meet in New York. Notably, the city is also home to Trump Tower, a location Trump Jr. frequently visits.

This has led some to question whether Trump Jr. met Epstein months before his death. The possibility sparked discussion in the comment section of Krassenstein’s post on X, where users expressed shock and disbelief over the alleged rendezvous.

🚨 “Epstein and Trump Jr: A Meeting Just Months Before His Death?!” 🚨 BREAKING: New reports suggest Jeffrey Epstein may have met with Donald Trump Jr. in 2019, just months before his mysterious death. 😳 This raises a LOT of questions. Why were these two even connected, and… — Idgius Alpha (@IdgiusAlpha) February 5, 2026

One user asked, “Jeffrey Epstein and Don Jr. in cahoots together? Don Jr. must testify before Congress immediately.” Another user tagged the president’s son and asked for clarification, writing, “Hey Donnie Jr! What’s going on here?” A third exclaimed, “Oh my GOD! Met with?!”

A fourth user asked, “So did they just want to meet with Donald Trump Jr. or did they actually meet with him?” A fifth added, “Would love to see Donald Trump Jr. questioned about this when his father is out of office.”

Likewise, many swarmed the internet demanding answers about the alleged rendezvous and whether a real link between Trump Jr. and Epstein existed. The White House has not yet released an official statement in response to the bombshell email.